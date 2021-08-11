Cancel
The Official Jets Podcast: Training Camp Update (8/11)

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHosts Ethan Greenberg and Eric Allen run through what's been happening at 1 Jets Drive from having fans in the stands (4:25), to the ascending defensive players (6:20), to the state of Zach Wilson and the Jets offense (10:20). The guys also discuss their expectations for what we're going to learn about this Jets team in the coming weeks (18:00).

