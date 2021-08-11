Cancel
Manchin concerned about 'grave consequences' of Senate's $3.5T spending plan

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe exterior of the U.S. Capitol is seen as senators work to advance the bipartisan infrastructure bill in Washington, Sunday. The Democrat-led Senate approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early on Wednesday morning in a 50-49 vote along party lines. (Sarah Silbiger, Reuters ) WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Wednesday said he had serious concerns about Senate Democrats' planned $3.5 trillion spending plan, potentially gumming up efforts to move ahead with President Joe Biden's top priorities.

