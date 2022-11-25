Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases 2022

Even though its successor is out now, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 still ranks pretty high up in the world of foldable smartphones. Featuring two gorgeous AMOLED screens, S Pen support, and a lot more, this thing is loaded with goodness. However, this also means that the Z Fold 3 is one of the most expensive flagship smartphones out there.

So if you're planning to keep yours in mint condition for a long time, it's only logical to protect it with one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases. Lucky for you, we've already done all the hard work to bring you the finest options available in the market. Whether you want a rugged case, one that can also hold the S Pen, or something else, there are lots of options to choose from.

Fold, but don't break, with these Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases

Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Black

Spigen's smartphone cases are among the best out there, and this Tough Armor is no different. Made from a combination of TPU and polycarbonate, it can protect your Galaxy Z Fold 3 from drops, scratches, and much more. The case even comes with a sliding cover that shields the hinge from damage, and you get raised lips around the screen's edges and rear camera array as well.

SUPCASE UB Pro for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Red, Black, Green, Blue, Silver

With a phone as expensive and fragile as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, getting an extreme case as SUPCASE's UB Pro definitely sounds like a good idea. Capable of protecting your phone even if it falls from a height of 20 feet, this thing comes with both a built-in kickstand and an S Pen holder. There's an integrated screen protector included as well, and you get multiple color options to choose from.

UAG Civilian for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Olive, Black, Mallard

UAG's Civilian gives your Galaxy Z Fold 3 solid protection against drops and falls, without adding too much bulk to it. It sports a two-piece design that leaves the hinge open for flexibility, and raised lips around the screen's edges and the rear camera array offer added protection. The case fully supports NFC payments and wireless charging as well, and you get three color options.

VRS Design QuickStand Pro for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Dark Green, Matte Black, Metal Black, Cream White

Thanks to its huge foldable display, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the perfect smartphone for binge-watching, and the QuickStand Pro from VRS Design lets you do that effortlessly. The case has a built-in kickstand that can be adjusted at multiple angles. You also get a textured design for enhanced in-hand grip, as well as precise cutouts for all of the device's ports and openings.

i-Blason Cosmo Series for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Ocean, Marble Pink, Marble Purple

The trendy i-Blason Cosmo Series bumper case offers robust drop protection for your Z Fold 3 without sacrificing its looks. This is a sleek case with a built-in screen protector for the cover display and three stylish colorways to choose from. You even get wireless charging compatibility thanks to its slim nature.

Ghostek EXEC for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Pink, Black, Gray

The Ghostek EXEC wallet case is among the few Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases that not only protects the foldable smartphone but also adds a slot to carry cards and cash. This premium cover offers eight-foot drop protection and absorbs shock like nobody's business thanks to its raised lips. The fact that the wallet compartment is detachable is just the cherry on top.

Spigen Thin Fit P for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Black

Samsung's S Pen may be an optional accessory, but it opens up the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to so many productive use cases. And if you plan on getting the stylus with the foldable, Spigen's Thin Fit P is a no-brainer. Featuring a slim profile and premium matte finish, its integrated S Pen holder makes carrying the stylus a walk in the park. The case is made from TPU and polycarbonate.

Samsung Leather Flip Stand Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Black, Green, Camel

If you're a fan of official accessories, Samsung's own leather flip stand cover is one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases you can get. Made from high-quality materials, it features a built-in strap stand that vastly improves the foldable smartphone's in-hand grip. In addition to that, the stand can be opened outwards to serve as a kickstand for propping the device up. How cool is that?

CASETiFY Impact Case for Galaxy Z Fold 3

100+ assorted designs, colors, and patterns

If you want a case that'll let you show off the Galaxy Z Fold 3's swanky design, while still keeping it safe and secure, CASETiFY 's Impact Case series is the answer. Made from recycled materials, it has dozens of transparent, semi-transparent, and opaque designs of all nature, including licensed numbers such as the Star Wars collection . The case also comes with pronounced buttons that offer improved tactile response, and fully supports wireless charging too.

VRS Design Terra Guard for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Matte Black, Metal Black, Dark Green, White

While most Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases offer adequate protection for the smartphone's folding halves, they ignore the smartphone's hinge. That's not the case (pun intended) with the Terra Guard from VRS Design, which has an innovative semi-auto sliding mechanism for guarding the device's hinge. The case itself is quite rugged too, having a dual-layer design that can protect your foldable from even the hardest of falls.

Ringke Slim Case for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Clear, Matte Clear, Black

We've always been fans of Ringke's fantastic protective cases, and this slim offering is no different. Made from polycarbonate, the two-piece Galaxy Z Fold 3 case affords your phone reliable protection from scuffs, scratches, and more. It's available in two transparent (regular and matte) finishes, as well as a black color. Just like the majority of Ringke's offerings, you get a built-in lanyard hole with this one, too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Flip Cover with S Pen

Black

Although the Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports Samsung's S Pen, there is no storage silo in the phone for keeping the stylus. But no need to worry, as Samsung's own folio cover lets you do just that. The first-party case is part of a combo that includes a detachable S Pen holder, allowing you to take even better advantage of that big folding display while you're on the move.

The best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases offer protection and style

Before the arrival of the Z Fold 4, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 was arguably the best foldable smartphone around. The Z Fold 3 works great for getting things done while you're on the move, thanks to its expansive folding screen and S Pen support, and almost justifies its high asking price. To prolong its lifespan, we suggest protecting this fragile flagship with some of the best cases on offer as well.

Spigen's Tough Armor is an easy choice for our top pick, as it offers solid protection from a reliable and well-known brand. It not only guards the device's two halves, but its sliding cover protects the hinge as well.

Samsung's own folio cover is also a good option if you're planning on getting the S Pen, since it has a detachable holder for the stylus. Then there's the UB Pro from SUPCASE, which can shield your expensive device from just about anything, if you don't mind the case's added bulk.

Once you've decided on a case, make sure to take a look at the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 screen protectors to safeguard those inner and outer screens.