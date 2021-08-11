Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases 2021

By Ara Wagoner
Android Central
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases Android Central 2021. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a foldable phone with a lot of promise. S Pen support means this will be great for creators on the go who want to sketch out ideas wherever the muse strikes them, and the improved durability and water-resistance means that you don't quite have to baby the Fold 3 the way you did the Fold 2 (just don't take it to the beach or the desert). Of course, you can bolster that protection with a great case, and while it's still early days, these are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases we've been able to find so far.

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Folding#Android Central 2021#Pen#Spigen Ultra Hybrid#Uag Civilian Uag#The Mallard Blue#The Olive Green#Ringke#Navy#Zyky Carbon Fiber Cover#The Galaxy Z Fold 3#Neo Hybris S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S21: The biggest rumored differences between Samsung's phones

Samsung could unveil its new flagship, rumored to be the Galaxy S22, next year. But how do the rumors about the upcoming smartphone compare to this year's Galaxy S21? So far, we've heard that the Galaxy S22 could offer a thinner design with upgrades to its camera, processor and battery, all for a similar price as the Galaxy S21. The latest buzz about Samsung's new phone also talks about possible new color options. According to Dutch blog LetsGoDigital, Samsung may have hinted that the Galaxy S22 could come in a light green and pink, called "Pistachio Green" and "Flamingo Pink," during the company's August 2021 Unpacked event, where the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 were launched.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Best OnePlus 6T cases 2021

The OnePlus 6T may be old, but it's still a good-looking phone by today's standards. Heck, it's actually quite stunning. Those good looks do come at a cost, however, as the all-glass back will likely show signs of use a lot sooner than you'd like. Thankfully, you can prevent that and keep the 6T looking some of the best OnePlus 6T cases. Here are our most trusted options to keep your phone looking sharp for years to come.
TechnologyAndroid Central

Best microSD cards for Moto G7 in 2021

Best microSD cards for Moto G7 Android Central 2021. Motorola's 2019 flagship was the G7, which comes with 64GB of internal storage — unless you pick up the G7 Play or Power, which both ship with just 32GB. The good news is you can take some of the extra money you saved buying the phone to upgrade its storage with some of the best Moto G7 microSD cards. Motorola phones support some of the best microSD cards for Android up to 512GB, so you can go all-out if you want to.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Amazon has one of the best Galaxy Watch 4 deals now available before launch

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 was just unveiled yesterday and it's already looking to be a top contender in this year's fight to be among the best Android smartwatches. Featuring Wear OS 3 built joinly with Google, this new Samsung smartwatch packs in more functionality than ever before while also offering a seamless experience with Galaxy phones.
NFLAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: Should you upgrade?

If you simply cannot help but get your hands on the latest and greatest tech, you'll be glad to know the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now yours for the taking. The sleek design carries over some familiar elements from past models, like the capacitive rotating bezel. You also get a BioActive sensor, improved health/fitness tracking, and Wear OS 3.
NFLAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy A52s specs detailed in full ahead of expected launch

Nearly all the key specs of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A52s 5G have leaked online. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 778G chipset. It is tipped to launch later this month at a starting price of €449. Last week, we got our first look at Samsung's upcoming Galaxy...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

The Galaxy Watch 4 is Wear OS' last hope

We finally got to see everything we wanted to see about the Galaxy Watch 4, and there is plenty of good stuff there if you want an Android wearable. Whatever concessions Google and Samsung had to make to create this partnership seem to have been worth it based on the level of interest in the watches and their reasonable prices. Even I'm thinking about getting one, and I lost all interest in Wear OS a long time ago.
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 cameras, battery and display sizes leaked?

It seems that Samsung is not interested in replacing next year’s Samsung Galaxy S22 with a new Galaxy Note iteration. However, the latest rumors suggest that Samsung is already working on giving us the successor of the Galaxy S21, as we have recently received several details about the upcoming series.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G just got a step closer to launch

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE has received Bluetooth certification. The phone is rumored to be announced sometime in October. It was previously tipped to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Earlier this week, Samsung accidentally gave us our first official look at its upcoming Galaxy...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung's foldable phone launch proves there's still a need for the Galaxy S21 FE

It was certainly a big week for Samsung, which rolled out two new foldable phones that — at first glance, anyhow — seem to be improvements over their predecessors. Our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review and Galaxy Z Flip 3 review remain in progress as of this writing, but two phones addressed concerns about the durability of folders, added some welcome new features and — oh yeah — debuted at lower prices than the devices they're replacing.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Concept Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra fixes all the S21’s ills

Samsung’s S21 series did not sell very well this year, with sales down 47% in the first half of the year. The reason may be that the device was somewhat disappointing when it comes to features that fans have come to expect. The same can certainly not be said for...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Apple Watch Series 6, Samsung Galaxy Watch prices slashed at Amazon

With their increasing functionality and improving design, it might be time for you to take advantage of smartwatch deals. However, if you don’t know where to start, you’ll want to consider browsing Apple Watch deals and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals first, as they’re two of the most popular brands in the wearable device sector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy