Visalia, CA

Opinion: Visalia City Council Eliminates Important Farmland Protection

thesungazette.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, the Visalia City Council adopted a general plan amendment eliminating an important protection for agricultural land threatened by development. The amendment, which was adopted over the objection of conservation experts, environmental justice advocates, and a wide cross-section of the community, repeals the requirement that new developments in the city’s outer tiers provide for the permanent protection of the same amount and quality of farmland that they convert to other uses.

