Objectway acquires German core banking supplier Die Software Peter Fitzon
Objectway, Global Top 100 fintech provider of Digital Wealth and Asset Management software, acquired Die Software Peter Fitzon GmbH, a primary German provider of Core Banking solutions. Objectway provides leading financial institutions with state-of-the-art technology to support their digital transformation programs, supplying front-to-back, intelligent and cloud-ready solutions that power up...www.finextra.com
Comments / 0