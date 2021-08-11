Objectway acquires German core banking supplier Die Software Peter Fitzon

ODENTON, Md. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Vetegrity, LLC., is pleased to announce its acquisition of DB2, Inc., a Maryland-based small business that provides management and engineering services to the Intelligence Community (IC), for an undisclosed sum. Vetegrity’s strategic acquisition of DB2 expands its Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) and engineering capabilities and complements existing core capabilities focused on the challenges of the company’s IC and Defense Department clients. This acquisition is one of Vetegrity’s strategic growth initiatives for the company and helps expand career opportunities for current and future employees.