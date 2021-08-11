Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Objectway acquires German core banking supplier Die Software Peter Fitzon

finextra.com
 7 days ago

Objectway, Global Top 100 fintech provider of Digital Wealth and Asset Management software, acquired Die Software Peter Fitzon GmbH, a primary German provider of Core Banking solutions. Objectway provides leading financial institutions with state-of-the-art technology to support their digital transformation programs, supplying front-to-back, intelligent and cloud-ready solutions that power up...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Software#Digital Banking#Private Banks#Open Banking#German#Die Software#Fintech#Core Banking#Emea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Personal Financefinextra.com

Christian Financial Credit Union taps NCR for digital banking

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, today announced that Sterling Heights, Mich.-based Christian Financial Credit Union has selected NCR to provide a more modern, comprehensive digital banking experience to its members. The credit union partnered with NCR as a critical component of its ongoing digital transformation strategy....
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Business Process Management Software Market is in Huge Demand | IBM, Appian, Oracle

The latest study released on the Global Business Process Management Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Business Process Management Software Market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
IndustryMySanAntonio

JAS to Acquire Greencarrier Freight Services International AB

JAS Worldwide continues to expand its global footprint in the logistics and freight forwarding industry. JAS Worldwide, the global freight forwarding services provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire Greencarrier Freight Services International AB, the freight forwarding, logistics, and supply chain management division of Greencarrier Group, once all regulatory approvals have been obtained from the relevant authorities.
Personal Financefinextra.com

Sokin launches subscription-based global currency account

Sokin, the new generation global payments provider, is set to shake up the current remittance landscape with the launch of its Sokin Global Currency Account in the UK and Europe. Sokin is the first payments platform to take the subscription economy and use it for transfers on a global scale,...
Marketsaithority.com

SCB Asset Management Launches Fund Based On CoinShares Blockchain Equity Index

Thailand’s largest asset management company selects Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm to introduce new investment product. CoinShares Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm, announced that SCB Asset Management, Thailand’s largest asset management company, has launched SCB Blockchain, a feeder fund investing into the Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain UCITS ETF which tracks the CoinShares Elwood Global Blockchain Equity Index.
Businessfinextra.com

Banking Competition Remedies updates on Pool F progress

Banking Competition Remedies Ltd (BCR), the independent body established to implement the £775 million RBS (now NatWest) State Aid Alternative Remedies Package (ARP), today confirms the grant sizes for the Capability and Innovation Fund (CIF) Pool F and reiterates the process and timeline for applications. Pool F consultation process. As...
Personal Financefinextra.com

Why banks should consider a Digital First approach

By now everyone should be aware of Digital First banking. Its ability to enable both physical and digital card issuance, real-time card management or secure, straightforward free online payments, showcases the countless benefits consumers are enjoying on a daily basis. These digital features are delivering the cornerstone of modern banking – convenience and instantaneity.
Environmentfinextra.com

Mastercard and partners pledge to plant 75,000 trees in UK

Together with its partners ekko and HELPFUL, Mastercard has pledged to donate and plant 75,000 trees in support of the Round Britain Climate Challenge, the first ever circumnavigation attempt of mainland Britain with an electric paramotor. Equating to roughly 25 trees planted for every mile of the trip, the Mastercard...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

HID Global acquires Omni-ID to exted RFID portfolio and broaden footprint in Asia

HID Global announced that it has acquired Omni-ID, a manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications. The acquisition extends HID’s market leadership in RFID technology and strengthens its presence in India and China. “I am very pleased to...
Businessfinextra.com

One snags $40m for middle-class digital banking service

One, the middle class-focused digital banking startup founded by former PayPal and Intuit CEO Bill Harris, has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round led by Progressive Investment Company. Obvious Ventures, Foundation Capital, and Core Innovation Capital joined the round for One, which is targeting an underserved market...
Businessthefastmode.com

Shubho Ghosh to Lead Strategy and Transformation for Verizon Business

Verizon Business this week announced that Shubho Ghosh has been appointed to the new role of Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Transformation and will lead a team focused on strategic horizons, growth and business model innovation and business transformation. He previously served technology and telecommunication clients and was Global...
Cell Phonesfinextra.com

Nerve launches neobank for musicians

The music business deserves music banking. Today, Nerve announces the first neobank created specifically for musicians. Nerve’s revolutionary mobile app merges user experience and financial technologies to help artists build stronger communities and sustainable careers. Nerve offers a multitude of customized tools to help English and Spanish-speaking musicians manage their...
Economyfinextra.com

Australian direct bank data feed provider SISS releases feeds for SAP customers

Australia’s largest independent provider of direct bank data feeds, SISS Data Services, has today released ACSISS Connect for SAP Business One. The new solution, available via SAP Business One partners, will enable SAP customers to receive their bank transaction data automatically each day, eliminating the traditional download/import or manual data entry process.
Businessfinextra.com

Clausematch launches compliance management programme

Global RegTech firm Clausematch officially announced today the launch of the Partnerships and Certification programme. The main goal of the programme is to create an end-to-end holistic solution and an ecosystem for a complete compliance process, as well as educate the market we're working with to get wider adoption of digital transformation.
Businessfinextra.com

Brex buys Israel's Weav

US corporate card unicorn Brex has paid $50 million to buy Weav, an Israeli outfit offering a universal API for commerce platforms. Brex launched in 2017 with a corporate card for venture backed businesses, before expanding to offer business cash accounts, spend management and bill pay software. Now it is...
Businesscarriermanagement.com

InsurTech Quotall Links With Broker Acrisure in New Strategic Partnership

InsurTech software and services company Quotall said it is partnering with global insurance broker and fintech services provider, Acrisure. Under the arrangement, Acrisure will provide insurance product sourcing and insurer partnership services to meet the portfolio needs of Quotall clients. UK-based Quotall said the partnership agreement further strengthens its distribution capabilities and reach.
NFLmartechseries.com

CMS Supplier Umbraco Acquired by Software Growth Investor Monterro

Swedish firm takes majority ownership, bringing extensive knowledge in CMS to help expand Umbraco’s best-of-breed digital experience marketplace worldwide. Content management system (CMS) supplier Umbraco is poised to expand best-of-breed digital experiences worldwide with operational and financial backing from Swedish software growth investor Monterro. Announced today by both companies, Monterro now owns a majority stake in the Danish open-source CMS vendor. Umbraco CEO Kim Sneum Madsen will continue in his leadership role, while founder Niels Hartvig will leave the company to pursue other opportunities.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Vetegrity, LLC acquires DB2, Inc. - Acquisition achieves strategic growth in complementary core competencies

ODENTON, Md. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Vetegrity, LLC., is pleased to announce its acquisition of DB2, Inc., a Maryland-based small business that provides management and engineering services to the Intelligence Community (IC), for an undisclosed sum. Vetegrity’s strategic acquisition of DB2 expands its Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) and engineering capabilities and complements existing core capabilities focused on the challenges of the company’s IC and Defense Department clients. This acquisition is one of Vetegrity’s strategic growth initiatives for the company and helps expand career opportunities for current and future employees.
Businesschannele2e.com

Cognizant Acquires DevOps Software Talent From Hunter Technical Resources

Global IT consulting firm Cognizant has acquired the digital engineering arm of Hunter Technical Resources. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 521 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. See...
Cell Phonesfinextra.com

Easy Open Banking – how speedy integration creates efficiency and new products

In the digital age, technology is a prime driver of bank success. Since the start of the pandemic, more consumers are using self-service banking and digital communications in preference to in-branch services. Although it’s early days, some of this behavioral shift is likely to be permanent. In this new world, technology can determine the overall customer experience, which is a bank’s defining competitive differentiator. In simple terms, technology has expanded from the back office, to be at the front middle and back of everything a bank does.

Comments / 0

Community Policy