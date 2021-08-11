Cancel
Lancaster County, PA

Several Lancaster County senior centers will be open later this week to offer a respite from the heat

FOX 43
FOX 43
 6 days ago

The Lancaster County Office of Aging announced it is extending the hours of operation at several senior centers across the county as a precaution against the excessive heat in the forecast for the rest of the week.

The following centers will have modified hours from Wednesday through Friday, according to the Office of Aging:

  • Columbia Senior Center, Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut Street, Columbia,   7:30 AM-2:45 PM  Ph: 717-684-4850

  • Elizabethtown Area Senior Center, 70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown 8:30 AM- 5:30 PM   Ph: 717-367-7984

  • Lititz Senior Center, Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 East Market Street, Lititz, (Wednesday -Thursday) 8:30 AM-2:00 PM   Ph: 717-626-2800

  • SACA Senior Center, 545 Pershing Avenue, Lancaster                           8:00 AM-4:30 PM   Ph: 717-295-7989

  • Next Gen Senior Center, 184 South Lime Street, Quarryville 8:00 AM- 4:30PM   Ph: 717-786-4770

  • Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center, 33 East Farnum Street, Lancaster 7:30 AM-2:00 PM   Ph: 717-299-3943

