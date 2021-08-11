Several Lancaster County senior centers will be open later this week to offer a respite from the heat

The Lancaster County Office of Aging announced it is extending the hours of operation at several senior centers across the county as a precaution against the excessive heat in the forecast for the rest of the week.

The following centers will have modified hours from Wednesday through Friday, according to the Office of Aging:

Columbia Senior Center, Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut Street, Columbia, 7:30 AM-2:45 PM Ph: 717-684-4850

Elizabethtown Area Senior Center, 70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown 8:30 AM- 5:30 PM Ph: 717-367-7984

Lititz Senior Center, Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 East Market Street, Lititz, (Wednesday -Thursday) 8:30 AM-2:00 PM Ph: 717-626-2800

SACA Senior Center, 545 Pershing Avenue, Lancaster 8:00 AM-4:30 PM Ph: 717-295-7989

Next Gen Senior Center, 184 South Lime Street, Quarryville 8:00 AM- 4:30PM Ph: 717-786-4770

Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center, 33 East Farnum Street, Lancaster 7:30 AM-2:00 PM Ph: 717-299-3943

