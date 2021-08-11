Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, IN

Family Festival

duboiscountyherald.com
 8 days ago

​​The Family Festival is hosting their third annual event on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 4 to 11 p.m. at the Schroeder Soccer Complex in Jasper. This is a fun event uniting and celebrating families of different nations within the community. There will be food trucks, carnival games, bounce houses, kickball, live music, an outdoor movie and more. Plus, a ceremony to honor emergency workers. For more information, check out our Facebook page, @duboiscofamilyfestival.

duboiscountyherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Jasper, IN
Jasper, IN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Games#Duboiscofamilyfestival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy