​​The Family Festival is hosting their third annual event on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 4 to 11 p.m. at the Schroeder Soccer Complex in Jasper. This is a fun event uniting and celebrating families of different nations within the community. There will be food trucks, carnival games, bounce houses, kickball, live music, an outdoor movie and more. Plus, a ceremony to honor emergency workers. For more information, check out our Facebook page, @duboiscofamilyfestival.