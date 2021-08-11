Cancel
Richmond, TX

Richmond Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

 8 days ago

A 57-year-old Richmond man has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography, with additional charges pending further investigation. Steven Ray Herman was arrested following a multi-agency investigation. On July 29, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)/Human Trafficking Unit executed a search warrant in Rosenberg as part of that investigation. Deputies worked with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Marshals, and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

