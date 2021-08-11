Pat Hitchcock, '50s actress and Alfred Hitchcock's only child, dead at 93
Pat Hitchcock, director Alfred Hitchcock’s only child, has died at 93. Her daughter, Katie O’Connell-Fiala, confirmed that she died Monday in Thousand Oaks, Calif. She appeared in her father’s films including "Strangers on a Train," "Psycho" and "Stage Fright." In "Psycho," Hitchcock played Janet Leigh’s office mate Caroline, who offers to share her tranquilizers. In "Strangers on a Train," she was Barbara Morton, the sister of Ruth Roman’s character Anne Morton.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 1