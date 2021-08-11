Cancel
Thousand Oaks, CA

Pat Hitchcock, '50s actress and Alfred Hitchcock's only child, dead at 93

Cover picture for the articlePat Hitchcock, director Alfred Hitchcock’s only child, has died at 93. Her daughter, Katie O’Connell-Fiala, confirmed that she died Monday in Thousand Oaks, Calif. She appeared in her father’s films including "Strangers on a Train," "Psycho" and "Stage Fright." In "Psycho," Hitchcock played Janet Leigh’s office mate Caroline, who offers to share her tranquilizers. In "Strangers on a Train," she was Barbara Morton, the sister of Ruth Roman’s character Anne Morton.

