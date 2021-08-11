Cancel
Expedia: Search volumes continue upward trajectory

By Hotel Business
hotelbusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding on the momentum seen in Q1, monthly global search volumes continued to grow in Q2, increasing more than 70% quarter-over-quarter, according to Expedia Group Media Solutions’ Q2 2021 Travel Recovery Trend Report. “Throughout Q2, we continued to see strong global search growth, rising international searches and lengthening search windows,...

