Expedia: Search volumes continue upward trajectory

The need to replace and upgrade systems in continuous process industries is driving market growth, finds Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Safety Instrumented Systems (SISs) for Process Industries Growth Opportunities, finds that the need for process industries to comply with regulatory policies, adjust to fluctuating oil prices, and replace and upgrade obsolete parts is propelling the global SISs market. Globally, SISs is a highly mature area with slower growth and minimal technological developments compared to other industrial automation tools. However, the COVID-19 outbreak further slowed down market growth in the short term as organizations halted projects. Despite this, with the resumption of activities in 2021, the industry will likely experience commendable growth and surpass pre-pandemic levels within the next two years. The industry is estimated to hit $3.64 billion by 2027 from $2.36 billion in 2020, registering steady growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.