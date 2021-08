“Excitement for where we live is not and should not be a thing of the past”. Over the years of doing what it is that I do here at the magazine, I have had my fair share of offers to cut and run – companies, businesses, competition, and even the occasional celebrity have tried to lure me aware with big carrots on small sticks. But this is home. There is a magnet that keeps pulling me back to the mountains – and to the magazine – even when I dare to entertain the thought of relocating.