Grant Living, 81, Enjoyed Meeting Friends for Bridge at York County Senior Center
YORKTOWN — On Sunday, July 25th, 2021, Grant Living, 81, beloved father of two, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021. Grant was born June 28, 1940, in Buckingham, Quebec, Canada, to Clarence and Marquis (McNaughton) Living. He studied at MacDonald College at McGill University and was the national sales manager for Research Institute of America for several decades before leaving to pursue a career in finance and insurance sales.wydaily.com
