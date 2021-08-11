Albert James ‘Jim’ Domi, 86, Retired Vice President With Crestar Bank

NEWPORT NEWS — Albert James “Jim” Domi, 86, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Jim was born in War, W.Va., to the late Amedio and Mary Domi. He grew up in Sabine, W.Va., and attended Glen Rogers High School in Glen Rogers, W.Va. He and his wife of 35 years, Silia, met and were married in Naples, Italy, in 1958. Jim retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1973 as a senior master sergeant. He retired from Crestar Bank in 1993 as a vice president.