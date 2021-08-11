How ‘90s hit-makers Hanson made their new album at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals

Acclaimed for consistently capturing audiences’ hearts, Elijah Ocean is widely known for his distinct vocals, catchy melodies, and razor-sharp storytelling. He’s opened for legends like Dale Watson and emerging stars such as Charlie Crockett, and backed up like-minded talents Zephaniah OHora and Michaela Anne. He’s played to packed houses from the Mercury Lounge to the Troubadour and is a regular at festivals like Stagecoach, Americanafest, and SXSW. He’s been praised as an artist to watch in Rolling Stone, Saving Country Music, LA Weekly, Uproxx, Wide Open Country, and beyond. Since his first live show, Ocean has worked his way up from total unknown to respected journeyman through his fertile songwriting and irresistible onstage swagger. With a recent move to Nashville under his belt, Ocean and his new album Born Blue (Aug 13th) are primed to take the country music scene by storm.
