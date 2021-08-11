Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

How ‘90s hit-makers Hanson made their new album at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals

By Matt Wake, al.com
tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Pretty much the first thing Taylor Hanson did after his band got to FAME Studios was go find the vintage electric piano. FAME’s Wurlitzer has been on hit records by Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett, Lou Rawls and many others, and played by local sessions aces like Spooner Oldham. “Aretha touched...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Springsteen
Person
Taylor Hanson
Person
Wilson Pickett
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Fame Studios#Popular Music#Cheap Trick#Mtv#Hanson Brothers Beer#Church Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Public Healthwcsx.com

Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
MusicPosted by
Q107.5

Wanda Jackson, ‘Encore': Album Review

One listen to Wanda Jackson's 1956 Top 15 country hit "I Gotta Know" tells you everything you need to know about the rockabilly queen who taught Elvis Presley a thing or two during their brief time together as a couple: sweet one second, totally badass the next. Over the next...
South Pasadena, CAsouthpasadenareview.com

Singer-Guitarist’s Response to Pandemic: Make Music

Cole Gallagher likes to emphasize how thankful he is for the many opportunities he’s had and the people who have made them possible. With one look at the 19-year-old’s music career, anyone can understand why he is so grateful. At 18, the South Pasadena singer, songwriter and guitarist — who...
MusicPosted by
AL.com

Rock’s go-to guitarist on working with David Lee Roth, Paul Stanley, Lynyrd Skynyrd

Right now as you’re reading this sentence, John 5 is probably playing guitar somewhere. Maybe he’s onstage blowing minds with his solo band The Creatures. Or touring as the guitarist for artists ranging from shock-rocker Rob Zombie to rap queens Salt-N-Pepa. Or in the studio writing and recording with stars as varied as David Lee Roth, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Motley Crue, Rod Stewart, Ricky Martin, Wilson Phillips and Rick Springfield.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Asleep At The Wheel To Release New Studio Album Half A Hundred Years

There’s no mistaking the pride in the voice of long time Asleep at the Wheel front man, Ray Benson, when he sings “Start the jam, roll one up, and ice another beer. I’ll tip my hat and raise a toast to half a hundred years.” The revelrous, to put it lightly, refrain of “Half A Hundred Years” is the icing on the birthday cake for Benson and his band who are ringing in their 50th anniversary with a brand new album on October 1st, 2021. Sharing a name with this first single, Half A Hundred Years is a nineteen-track celebration of Asleep At The Wheel’s half-century-long career, filled out by a number of world-class friends of the band; a guest-list testament to Asleep at the Wheel’s reputation as a cornerstone of American music for the last 50 years. Greats like Willie Nelson, George Strait, Emmylou Harris, Lee Ann Womack, and Lyle Lovett appear throughout Half A Hundred Years on a host of classic and destined-to-be-classic Western Swing and Country tunes. Fans can listen to “Half A Hundred Years” now at this link and pre-order or pre-save Half A Hundred Years ahead of its release on Home Records in partnership with Thirty Tigers right here.
MusicPosted by
People

Hanson Drops Music Video for Upcoming Album's Inspiring Title Track 'Against the World': Listen

Hanson is continuing their song-by-song album release with its fourth and latest offering: "Against the World." The album's title track, Taylor Hanson tells PEOPLE in an exclusive chat surrounding the song and video's release, is "[about going] against the odds — and anybody that's built something or just even lived through life through this couple of seasons, I'm sure has felt that sense of being against what seemed like impossible obstacles and finding a way through them."
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

September 2021 New Music Releases

There have been periods during this pandemic era, quite understandably, when little or no new music arrives to provide needed distractions. This is not one of those months. Iron Maiden are actually putting out two albums of music. Like their most recent release, 2015's The Book of Souls, Senjutsu features nearly an hour and a half of music. Lindsey Buckingham also completed his first solo record since 2011's Seeds We Sow.
Musicfullaccessmagazine.com

Hanson Release Title Track From New Album

HANSON release the fourth single and title track from Against The World, their new project being rolled out throughout 2021 over seven months, one single at a time. “Against The World,” is available on all digital platforms. “‘Against The World’ is really about striving for things you believe in, in...
Rock Musicstacker.com

Stories from the studio for 25 of the best ’70s albums

The recording studio’s beginning dates back to the 19th century, and came about thanks to early inventors like Thomas Edison and Alexander Graham Bell. Studios began popping up in major cities worldwide around the time of World War I. The most well-known studios like Sun Studios, Abbey Road, Muscle Shoals, Electric Lady, Motown, Sunset, and Trident have become as famous as the musicians who have played behind within walls. With every album made inside the studio come stories that are awe-inspiring, funny, and sometimes heartbreaking.
Rock Musicxpn.org

Anthony Green releases a new album ‘Live at Studio 4’ ahead of Roy G Biv benefit show in Doylestown

Nothing compares to a live performance. Whether you attend in person or listen to a live recording, there’s a certain in-the-moment magic that can’t be fabricated. For his latest release, Live at Studio 4, modern rock singer-songwriter Anthony Green captures the charm of playing live with his friends. In addition to the album, he will also be playing a show TileWorks in Doylestown next Sunday, August 15. All of the proceeds from the gig will be donated to Roy G. Biv, a non-profit that supports the LGBT+ community.
Rock Musicmyq105.com

Rock Hall Selling Off A Bunch of Signed Guitars

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be selling off a bunch of signed guitars beginning on August 18 via online instrument marketplace Reverb. Per Reverb, these guitars were signed at various Rock Hall events over the years. Among the guitars soon to be up for sale include “…a Gibson Les Paul Signature ‘T’ signed by The Everly Brothers’ Don Everly, an Epiphone Les Paul signed by 2019 inductees Roxy Music, a Gibson ES-335 signed by every single performer at Chuck Berry’s American Music Masters ceremony, and more.”
Musicgratefulweb.com

Elijah Ocean Releases New Album, BORN BLUE

Acclaimed for consistently capturing audiences’ hearts, Elijah Ocean is widely known for his distinct vocals, catchy melodies, and razor-sharp storytelling. He’s opened for legends like Dale Watson and emerging stars such as Charlie Crockett, and backed up like-minded talents Zephaniah OHora and Michaela Anne. He’s played to packed houses from the Mercury Lounge to the Troubadour and is a regular at festivals like Stagecoach, Americanafest, and SXSW. He’s been praised as an artist to watch in Rolling Stone, Saving Country Music, LA Weekly, Uproxx, Wide Open Country, and beyond. Since his first live show, Ocean has worked his way up from total unknown to respected journeyman through his fertile songwriting and irresistible onstage swagger. With a recent move to Nashville under his belt, Ocean and his new album Born Blue (Aug 13th) are primed to take the country music scene by storm.
MusicCharlotteObserver.com

Roxy Music’s Bryan Ferry sounds as brilliant as ever on vinyl rereleases

Bryan Ferry has crafted one of the most electrifyingly eclectic music careers of all time. It began, of course, with his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band Roxy Music, which was formed in 1970 and went on to influence and impact just about every corner of the pop music world over the course of eight landmark studio albums.
MusicJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Ray Charles, The Judds to join Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Ten.. (AP) — R&B legend Ray Charles, who helped redefine country music in the Civil Rights era, and Grammy-winning duo The Judds will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame on Monday announced their new members, who will be formally inducted in a...
Musicknpr

The Isley Brothers: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Before the Isley Brothers played "That Lady"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy