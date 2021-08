The State Board of Education heard from officials and parents about the school mask mandate at its monthly meeting on Wednesday. Several people spoke during the public comment segment of the meeting asking the board to leave it up to individual school districts to decide mask rules. Many parents spoke about the vast size of Illinois and that you can’t compare Northern Illinois to Southern Illinois. There were concerns over students wearing masks all day, especially those with allergies. Some school officials like Westville Superintendent Seth Miller says that he is concerned about enforcement.