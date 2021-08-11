Prisons are considering the use of AI to listen in on inmate phone calls

A former Alabama Department of Corrections shift commander was convicted of failing to intervene and prevent a subordinate from attacking an inmate at the state’s Elmore Correctional Facility, the Department of Justice announced Friday. Willie Burks, 42, “watched calmly as...Sergeant Ulysses Oliver took a handcuffed and compliant inmate out of an observation room, threw him onto the ground, and then punched, kicked, and beat him with a baton,” according to the DOJ. “Rather than intervene, as Burks had been trained to do, Burks stood silent until the end of the beating, at which time he commented, ‘That’s fair.’” Burks, a 17-year veteran, then told Oliver to falsify an incident report, instructing him to write that Burks had in fact told him to stop the assault, which took place in 2019.