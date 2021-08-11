Cancel
Prisons are considering the use of AI to listen in on inmate phone calls

By Tom Maxwell
inputmag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. prisons are being asked by Congress to evaluate whether or not artificial intelligence can be used to analyze prisoner phone calls for any discussion that may be of concern. The idea behind using such a system would be to save time for officials who might not have the resources...

DOJ to Consider Expanding Use of AI Prisoner Monitoring Tech

A House of Representatives panel has asked for a study to be done on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze prisoners’ phone calls. Reuters reports that the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has been asked to report on the use of AI monitoring as a tool to prevent suicide and violent crime.

