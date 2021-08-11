Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boulder, CO

Tips for getting around campus and Boulder

By Published:
CU Boulder News & Events
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re traveling by bike, bus or on foot in Boulder, there are plenty of options to get around campus or nearby destinations. CU Boulder’s Buff Buses are free shuttles connecting central campus to Williams Village, Bear Creek and east campus. No pass needed! Board any one of the five Buff Bus routes. To get around the Boulder and Denver areas, your College Pass gives you access to all RTD bus and rail routes, including routes to Denver International Airport. Returning students are encouraged to check RTD schedules carefully for current pandemic-related changes to RTD routes. Face coverings are required on all public transit.

www.colorado.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Boulder, CO
Traffic
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
City
Colorado City, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Smartphone#Buff Buses#College Pass#Rtd#Download Transit On#The Apple Store#Ios#Ada#Parking Services#Parkmobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Google
Related
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
FOXBusiness

Federal judge throws out US approval of ConocoPhillips Alaska oil project

A federal judge on Wednesday reversed the U.S. government's approval of ConocoPhillips' planned $6 billion Willow oil development in Alaska, citing problems with its environmental analysis, according to court documents. The ruling is a fresh blow to a massive drilling project that Alaskan officials hoped would help offset oil production...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy