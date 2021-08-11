Tips for getting around campus and Boulder

Whether you’re traveling by bike, bus or on foot in Boulder, there are plenty of options to get around campus or nearby destinations. CU Boulder’s Buff Buses are free shuttles connecting central campus to Williams Village, Bear Creek and east campus. No pass needed! Board any one of the five Buff Bus routes. To get around the Boulder and Denver areas, your College Pass gives you access to all RTD bus and rail routes, including routes to Denver International Airport. Returning students are encouraged to check RTD schedules carefully for current pandemic-related changes to RTD routes. Face coverings are required on all public transit.