LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - RMHC of the Southwest is inviting you to come celebrate Jax, RMHC’s first therapy dog and Chief Cheer Officer, as he retires this August. Jax has dedicated his life to cheering up kids and their families both in the Ronald McDonald House and in the hospitals. He has given countless hugs and kisses to those who needed him and been a very good boy. Jax’s plans are to now be a full-time pet and enjoy his retirement.