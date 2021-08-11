Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

NEW FREE SOCIAL MEDIA TOOLS FOR LANDING A NEW JOB

wspa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSC newcomer Brown says he's ready for action at QB. Henderson Co. Public School Board reverses decision, now requiring masks in schools.

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Emerald Vikings Usc#Qb Henderson Co#Public School Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Williamsburg, KYCorbin News Journal

Williamsburg looking to improve website, social media with new hires

With lots of new businesses in town, a $51 million expansion happening at Firestone, a new hangar being built at the airport, and construction for the Cumberland Mint off-track betting and historical wagering facility, the city of Williamsburg has a lot of things that it would like to brag about and promote on the world wide web and social media.
Dubuque, IAtelegraphherald.com

Free online tool directs users to area social services

A Dubuque medical-care provider has launched a social-services resource tool. “Together We Care” is available from UnityPoint Health-Dubuque. The free online tool provides information on food, housing, transportation and employment assistance. Users search for services by zip code or category and are connected with area organizations. It is available by...
Jefferson, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

New Social Media Internship Program a Success in Jefferson

A new internship program recently ended in Jefferson. The Social Media Marketing Internship Program allowed three graduated Greene County High School seniors to work with six downtown Jefferson businesses on improving their social media presence online. Alex Roberts was one of the interns who worked with Meythaler Photography and Junkyard Cafe for three months. Roberts created social media content for Meythaler and completely retooled Junkyard Cafe’s website. He shares what he thought was the most enjoyable part of the internship.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Camron PR Is Hiring A Social Media Manager In New York, NY

Camron PR is seeking a highly motivated, creative, and driven Social Media Manager with 2-3 years of experience in social media, content creation and community management to join a New York-based digital team working across the intersections of design, luxury lifestyle, and innovation. This person will play a key role in both supporting and leading client work and will be able to skillfully manage priorities across multiple accounts.
Softwaredallassun.com

FANSDOOR Upgrades New TALock Technology to Optimize Advertising Effect of Social Media

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2021 / In the past decade, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Google and other types of social media applications have accumulated a large number of users. Most corporations have already understood that Internet advertisements can make social media users notice brands. As a result, corporations are searching for professionals to assist with advertisement promotions. FANSDOOR, a social media marketing service company, has upgraded its TALock technology this month. The upgraded TALock system uses a more precise AI system analysis tool to find the correct target audience for customers, which can effectively reduce advertising costs and increase promotion effectiveness by 16%.
makeuseof.com

8 Social Media Content Calendar Tools for Scheduling Posts

If you’re active in multiple social media platforms, you must try post-scheduling calendar tools for publishing your content. The world of social media is expanding, and hence it becomes difficult for individual users to post on all the platforms regularly at the right time. In order to manage when and what to publish on social media, you need to stay organized. To make the whole process seamless and hassle-free, check out these eight social media calendar tools for scheduling posts.
InternetTechRepublic

Hate your job? Find a new one with this LinkedIn tool

As employers ramp up hiring, a free online tool helps people identify new career pathways and upskilling opportunities to make a career change a reality. In recent months, there has been much speculation about a Great Resignation of sorts as employees look to quit their positions and start fresh elsewhere. At the same time, companies are currently pulling out all of the stops to attract top talent amid a tight labor market. Based on a person's existing skills and experience, a LinkedIn tool helps prospective job seekers identify new professional pathways and upskilling opportunities to jumpstart a new career.
Economygisuser.com

Native Advertising for Social Media: Effective Marketing Tool for Business

In recent years, native advertising in Internet marketing has been perceived as the “new black.” Among the specialists, the demand for “native” is growing. Often, many people do not understand what it is for and how it works. This is because, in the digital environment, there is still no single definition of native advertising. Let’s figure out which ads are considered native, how to create them, and measure their effectiveness.
Harrisburg, PAClearfield Progress

L&I providing new free virtual job training programs

HARRISBURG — Department of Labor & Industry Deputy Secretary for Workforce Development Sheila Ireland today reminded Pennsylvanians that more than 5,000 free unique virtual training modules are now available through SkillUp PA, a virtual learning platform offered in partnership with Metrix Learning and PA CareerLink. SkillUp PA provides free online job training that helps the commonwealth’s workers gain new skills and advance their careers.
Behind Viral Videossiliconangle.com

TikTok becomes next social media company to introduce new child safety features

ByteDance Ltd.-owned TikTok today announced some changes regarding safety for teens, following other social media companies that have recently done the same. This comes as new regulations from the U.K. under the “Age Appropriate Design Code” will come into effect next month. It’s likely other countries will soon follow suit, while in the U.S. politicians have for some time now aired their concern about the safety of such apps for kids.
Internetbeincrypto.com

Blockchain-Based Social Media Aims to Make Online Socializing Truly Free

Blockchain technology is innovative and known for evolving quickly. Blockchain-based platforms and protocols are moving into spaces to revolutionize how we interact with the world, including social media. One of the biggest game-changers in communication capabilities in the 21st century was the development of social media. These digital spaces have...
Visual Artwspa.com

Wings of the City Instagram Contest

Wings of the City is expanding the walls of museums and galleries and feature nine monumental bronze sculptures, as a part of daily life. Cesar Salas from Hispanic Alliance is telling us how we can participate in the Wings of the City Instagram Contest. WingsoftheCityGVL. WingsofGVL.com. Instagram: @HispanicAllianceSC.
Asheville, NCwspa.com

Asheville to mandate masks indoors through September

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville announced Wednesday that the city is mandating masks indoors in public spaces through the end of September. The order comes as North Carolina is in the midst of its highest COVID-19 case rate since early February. According to the order, face coverings will be required...
InternetSFGate

11 Best Social Media Tools to Include in Your Tech Stack

The adoption of numerous social media tools has made it easier than ever to manage and craft a stellar social media marketing strategy for your small business. Whether you’re trying to rid your copy of grammatical errors or create compelling graphics despite your lack of design skills, these social media tools will play a valuable role in your marketing tech stack by helping to amp up your content without exceeding your budget.

Comments / 0

Community Policy