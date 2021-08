Prog supergroup Transatlantic have announced tour dates for North America and UK/Europe to take place in 2022, including a night at the Kentish Town O2 Forum on July 27. The tour is in support of the group’s epic release The Absolute Universe which was released earlier this year in multiple versions. The North America dates kick off April 15 in Glenside, PA and concludes with performances at Morsefest 2022 and Cruise To The Edge. Meanwhile, the Europe/UK dates take place in July beginning with the ARTmania Festival in Romania.