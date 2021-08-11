Cancel
Check out Press to MECO's Teenage Kicks playlist, feat. Sum 41, AC/DC, The Dillinger Escape Plan and more

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you load up Spotify, a great big chunk of the time you can’t think what to play, right? You default back to your old favourites, those albums and songs you played on repeat when you first discovered you could make them yours. This isn’t about guilty pleasures; it’s about...

The Driver Era have unveiled their second album, 'Girlfriend'

The Driver Era have announced their second album, 'Girlfriend'. The alt-pop duo - brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch - will follow up their 2019 debut 'X' on 15th October. They've also shared another early teaser in the form of single '#1 Fan', which comes after recent drop 'Heaven Angel'. "The...
Mayday Parade are shifting gears with their brand new track, 'Bad At Love'

Mayday Parade have shared a brand new song. Titled 'Bad At Love', it was premiered on KROQ over the weekend and sees them switching gears from their recent offering 'Kids of Summer'. It comes after the group's recent headline tour announcement, which will see them return to the stage stateside...
Tom Morello Announces New Album Atlas Underground Fire for October 2021 Release and Shares Cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” Featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is releasing his latest album The Atlas Underground Fire, sequel to his previous album The Atlas Underground, and it will indeed be getting hot. Being released under Mom + Pop record label, Morello wrote the majority of the album during lockdown, overcoming the logistical challenges of of recording the guitar at home, and collaborating with big names such as Chris Stapleton, Mike Posner, and Damian Marley to name a few. Kicking his newest release off with a classic, Tom Morello is joined by Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder in a cover of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.” Bringing on a darker tone compared to the original, Morello, Springsteen, and Vedder’s version of this AC/DC hit brings on all the reverb and echo you didn’t know you needed. Not to Morello’s guitar solo, which gives a new taste to the song, giving it the urgency of an ambulance on the verge of feedback. Check it out here:
Pitchfork

The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Saint Etienne, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
Chase Atlantic nod to Tarantino with their new video for 'OHMAMI'

Chase Atlantic have released a new self-directed video for their single 'OHMAMI'. A press release explains: "Taking viewers through a Tarantino-inspired story reminiscent of movies like Blow and Wolf of Wall Street and everyone’s favorite video game GTA Vice City, the music video showcases Mitchel Cave, Clinton Cave and Christian Anthony in their most creative roles to date."
Rolo Tomassi are back with a brand new single, 'Cloaked'

Rolo Tomassi have returned with a brand new single. Announcing they've signed to new label eOne ahead of a forthcoming album, they're also debuting fresh cut 'Cloaked', which arrives alongside a brand new video which you can check out below. "We’re thrilled to be signing with eOne Heavy for this...
Orchards have returned with their first new material of 2021, 'Leave Us Here (We’re Fine)'

Brighton alt-popsters Orchards have returned with their first new material of 2021. Titled ‘Leave Us Here (We’re Fine)’, singer Lucy Evers explains: “This song means exactly what it says on the tin. Leave us here, we’re fine. We know what we want and where we want to be and we are screaming to get back there. ‘Leave Us Here, We’re Fine’ was one of the working titles for our debut album and it has always been a sentence that stood out and meant a lot to us.
Colleen Green has debuted a brand new track, 'Someone Else'

Colleen Green has debuted a brand new track, 'Someone Else'. The song is lifted from new album 'Cool', which is set for release on 10th September via Hardly Art. “This song is about double standards within a relationship, and how they can go both ways,” she explains. “It’s about coming to terms with you how you actually feel about something and taking responsibility for how that affects you. It’s about taking back power in a one-sided relationship and not letting someone else dictate your happiness. It’s about choices and the act of making them.”
Metal Band Singer Dies at 55

Heavy metal singer Mike Howe, of legendary thrashers Metal Church, has died at the age of 55. In a statement on Howe's death, the band wrote, "It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California."
Pop Smoke's Vault Has Run Dry, Says His Best Friend

The well has run dry following the release of Pop Smoke's second posthumous album Faith. According to the late rapper's best friend, Mike Dee, his vault may be empty after the release of thirty new songs, which were added onto the deluxe editions of his latest album. He says that he believes the rapper doesn't have much left to release, which means that we may have heard the last new music from Pop Smoke.
Gene Simmons Has No Sympathy For ‘An Idiot’ Dying From COVID

Gene Simmons has never been one to sugarcoat anything, and that was certainly the case in a new interview where he touched on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Ultimate Classic Rock, Simmons said, “I’m not worried — and it’s unkind to say this — I’m not worried if an idiot gets COVID and dies. I’m worried he takes other people with him. Who didn’t have a choice. It doesn’t have to be death. Being in a hospital is horrific. There are so many cases of people who were deniers and who are begging in the hospital to get the vaccine. But it’s too late.”
Young Thug Grabs 21 Savage’s Phone After 21 Calls Him a ‘Birthday Girl’ – Watch

Raise your champagne glasses in the air. Young Thug is celebrating his 30th birthday today. However, be careful with your use of pronouns around the Atlanta rapper. On Monday morning (Aug. 16), 21 Savage, who's a very good friend of Thugger, jumped on his Instagram Story and shared a video of himself filming the birthday boy celebrating the big 3-0 at a private event in the ATL. In the clip, Young Thug is gleefully counting stacks of money on a table. “Look at the birthday girl,” 21 says aloud.
Kiss drops David Lee Roth from tour

Kiss has made it known that they do not want to tour with David Lee Roth anymore. In a Rolling Stone interview, Kiss frontman, Gene Simmons said, “He was the ultimate frontman… And then, I don’t know what happened to him… something. And you get modern-day Dave. I prefer to remember Elvis Presley in his prime.”
Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...

