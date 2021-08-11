SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix to Release smartCar Accessories for Sale

Razer’s latest keyboard product isn’t a new keyboard by any means but it is the accompanying elements of the device: Keycaps, cables, and wrist rest. At the start, Razer is finally joining the Pudding craze by announcing the Phantom Keycaps Upgrade Set. Designed to mimic the feeling and presence of phantom which it may or may not be with its presence, the keycap set allows your Razer keyboard to stay stealthy and low-key sleek if you turn off the backlit lights, or go full rainbow-puking madness by blasting the Razer Chroma lightings and leaking them to the surroundings. 1 pack of the Phantom Keycaps Upgrade Set provides the full 128 caps that u can use on all formats of Razer keyboards.