Brighton alt-popsters Orchards have returned with their first new material of 2021. Titled ‘Leave Us Here (We’re Fine)’, singer Lucy Evers explains: “This song means exactly what it says on the tin. Leave us here, we’re fine. We know what we want and where we want to be and we are screaming to get back there. ‘Leave Us Here, We’re Fine’ was one of the working titles for our debut album and it has always been a sentence that stood out and meant a lot to us.