Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

History of Conn Smythe Winners in Losing Efforts

By Colin Newby
The Hockey Writers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Conn Smythe Trophy is awarded to the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. Of the 56 recipients in the award’s history, 51 played for teams that won the Stanley Cup. The other five recipients established a true novelty in the NHL that has only happened once in each of the three other major professional sports leagues. They earned the trophy as the MVP of the entire playoffs, leading up to and including the Stanley Cup Final, which each of the five players’ respective teams lost.

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conn Smythe
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Reggie Leach
Person
Chris Pronger
Person
Martin Brodeur
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Detroit Red Wings#Chicago Blackhawks#The Montreal Canadiens#Gaa#The St Louis Blues#The West Division#The Hockey Chronicle#Sv#The Philadelphia Flyers#Oilers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
Hockey
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Top 10 Weirdest Goalies in NHL History

It’s a commonly-held belief in NHL circles, and hockey in general, that goalies tend to be a bit weird. It’s more strange to find a goalie that isn’t weird than it is to find one that is. After all, who would willingly sign up to have people fling frozen rubber discs at you at high speeds? There have been many quirky, memorable goalies over the years but there are a few that stand out as the craziest goalies in NHL history.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins: 3 Burning Questions Heading Into 2021-22 Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins left last season empty-handed after a year of ups and downs, both on and off the ice. A new management regime took over control, and while they’ve been saying all the right things to fans, general manager Ron Hextall and team president Brian Burke have also been able to walk the walk off the ice. The 2020-21 season left a disappointing taste in the mouths of Penguins fans, but everyone should be able to move on as the team should be right back in the thick of contention next season. Regardless, several questions surround the team, and today, I decided to highlight a few worth discussing.
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Maple Leafs Trade Defenseman To Bruins.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a trade on Monday. The team has acquired defenseman James Greenway and his signing rights from the Toronto Maple Leafs. In return the Leafs will receive "future considerations". Green was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft and...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Make Coaching Changes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced some changes in the organization on Friday. A couple of former Bruins have been named to some positions within the organization. Chris Kelly has been named assistant coach for the Boston Bruins while Adam McQuaid will take over Kelly's spot as...
NHLmarkerzone.com

PLAYER INVOLVED IN THE MARC-ANDRE FLEURY TRADE NOT HAPPY WITH THE CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Mikael Hakkarainen, the player who was involved in a one-for-one trade from Chicago to Vegas for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, is not happy with how he's been treated and is considering returning home to Finland. Hakkarainen did an interview with Ilta Sanomat in his home country where he said he was shocked after being told of the trade. He said he was even more shocked when he learned Vegas didn't want him and he was only involved because Chicago had to move a contract in order to stay under the maximum number allowed.
theahl.com

23 teams to qualify for 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League Board of Governors has approved the qualification rules and format for the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs. A total of 23 teams will qualify for postseason play when the 2021-22 regular season ends on April 24, with five rounds of playoffs leading to the crowning of a Calder Cup champion.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Amazon & Angry Dubas

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I take a look at news that Auston Matthews just had wrist surgery yesterday. I’ll also preview the new Amazon Prime series about the Maple Leafs 2020-21 season, and I’ll look at a different side of Kyle Dubas than we’ve been seeing over the past few seasons.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Wild, Flames, Kings, Bruins, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there’s been lots of chatter about Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild. GM Bill Guerin has addressed talk of a rumored deal in the KHL. Is he at all worried? Meanwhile, are the Calgary Flames thinking about moving Sean Monahan in a trade? What might an extension between the Boston Bruins and Patrice Bergeron look like? Finally, in a bit of a fun story, newly-signed Phillip Danault had to pay dearly for the right to keep his jersey number in Los Angeles.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Situation with Eichel Could Be a Game Changer for NHL

The saga continues between Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres. After news about a trade, his neck injury and the ramifications of surgery, there has now emerged a conflict between the NHL/NHLPA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and a player’s basic right to decide their medical treatment based on informed consent, according to the second doctor who gave Eichel his medical opinion.
NHLBleacher Report

5 NHL Teams That Improved Dramatically in the 2021 Offseason

The salary cap remaining at $81.5 million for the second straight season didn't prevent NHL teams from bolstering their rosters this offseason. Trade activity resumed following the completion of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final on July 7. Several major signings took place three weeks later when the free-agent market opened.
NHLNBC Sports

Report: Blues express interest in Zdeno Chara

Could Zdeno Chara be on the move to the team that deprived him his most recent chance at a second Stanley Cup?. According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, the St. Louis Blues have expressed interest in signing the former captain of the Boston Bruins to shore up a weakness on their roster.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Untouchable Prospects for 2021-22

After missing the last five postseasons, the Detroit Red Wings could be on the rise, in large part because general manager Steve Yzerman has done a phenomenal job of drafting since he joined the team in April 2019. Thanks to the draft, the Red Wings have several bright young prospects,...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Ducks Expectations for Zegras Should Be Optimistic but Realistic

Despite another year of rebuilding, there are plenty of reasons for Anaheim Ducks fans to be excited about next season. Probably the most exciting part about next season will be watching Trevor Zegras grow into his role as an NHL center. Ducks fans aren’t the only ones that should be excited either, as fans league-wide should be excited about the emergence of another young, electric forward. He is an early favorite for the Calder Trophy for good reason, and I wanted to look at what the expectations should be on this superstar in the making.
NHLbostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Boston Bruins Keep Watching Defensemen Market Spike

As we’ve remarked before, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is going to be paid when his current contract is up following this coming 2021-22 NHL season. That much was already obvious based on the $7.3 million base salary that he’s going to be paid for the coming season as he approaches restricted free agency once again, but this time with arbitration rights.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Kraken News & Rumors: Twarynski, Cale Fleury & Game Times Release

In this edition of Kraken News & Rumors, I’ll discuss new contracts announced for Carsen Twarynski and Cale Fleury, as well as review the Seattle Kraken’s newly released game times. Carsen Twarynski Signs One-Year, Two-Way Contract. The Kraken signed left wing Twarynski to a one-year, two-way contract on Friday. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy