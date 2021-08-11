History of Conn Smythe Winners in Losing Efforts
The Conn Smythe Trophy is awarded to the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association. Of the 56 recipients in the award’s history, 51 played for teams that won the Stanley Cup. The other five recipients established a true novelty in the NHL that has only happened once in each of the three other major professional sports leagues. They earned the trophy as the MVP of the entire playoffs, leading up to and including the Stanley Cup Final, which each of the five players’ respective teams lost.thehockeywriters.com
Comments / 0