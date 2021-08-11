History of Conn Smythe Winners in Losing Efforts

The Pittsburgh Penguins left last season empty-handed after a year of ups and downs, both on and off the ice. A new management regime took over control, and while they’ve been saying all the right things to fans, general manager Ron Hextall and team president Brian Burke have also been able to walk the walk off the ice. The 2020-21 season left a disappointing taste in the mouths of Penguins fans, but everyone should be able to move on as the team should be right back in the thick of contention next season. Regardless, several questions surround the team, and today, I decided to highlight a few worth discussing.