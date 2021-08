“You are young and you are the future, so suck it up and tough it out and be the best you can” – John Mellencamp, Minutes to Memories. It’s quite possible that working out of the bullpen earlier this year prepared Justin Steele to be a better starter. The rookie left-hander sure looked impressive escaping some nail-biting jams in the four innings he worked last night. Though he was hung with the loss in another bad display of baseball by the Cubs, Steele was long removed from the game when Chicago’s bullpen imploded, allowing the Reds to cruise to a 14-5 win.