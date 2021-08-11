Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yorktown, NY

Hill Boulevard in Yorktown Reopens After $2.6M Work

By Examiner Media
theexaminernews.com
 7 days ago

The Hill Boulevard Bridge reopened in Jefferson Valley August 3, following a $2.6 million replacement of the culvert over a Barger Brook tributary. The original culvert was in extremely poor condition and had been “Red Flagged” by the New York State Department of Transportation for many years. Transit Construction Corp. successfully met the weather and construction challenges and delivered the project on time.

www.theexaminernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yorktown, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Jefferson Valley-yorktown, NY
City
Yorktown, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Weather#Highway#Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Related
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
FOXBusiness

Federal judge throws out US approval of ConocoPhillips Alaska oil project

A federal judge on Wednesday reversed the U.S. government's approval of ConocoPhillips' planned $6 billion Willow oil development in Alaska, citing problems with its environmental analysis, according to court documents. The ruling is a fresh blow to a massive drilling project that Alaskan officials hoped would help offset oil production...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy