Hill Boulevard in Yorktown Reopens After $2.6M Work
The Hill Boulevard Bridge reopened in Jefferson Valley August 3, following a $2.6 million replacement of the culvert over a Barger Brook tributary. The original culvert was in extremely poor condition and had been “Red Flagged” by the New York State Department of Transportation for many years. Transit Construction Corp. successfully met the weather and construction challenges and delivered the project on time.www.theexaminernews.com
