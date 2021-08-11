Cancel
Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, discusses Delta variant impact on young and old

AMA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the AMA's COVID-19 Update, with insights from AMA leaders and experts about the pandemic. In today’s COVID-19 Update, a discussion with AMA's Director of Science, Medicine & Public Health, Andrea Garcia, JD, MPH, reviews COVID-19 vaccine numbers and trending topics related to the pandemic over the past week. Also covering global COVID-19 milestones, booster shots and more detail on "younger, sicker, quicker" phrase/trend.

