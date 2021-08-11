St. John's Academy anticipates 179 students
Date school starts and ends: Aug.19, 2021 – May 25, 2022. Projected enrollment (grades K-12, note if other grades): 179. Special school dates: August 17 – Open House Night, September 14 - Grandparent’s Day, October 2nd HOPE Dinner, October 4-5 Parent-Teacher Conferences, Dec. 10 Preschool Christmas Program, Dec. 13 Academy Christmas Program, Jan. 31-Feb 4 Catholic Schools Week, Feb. 10 Giving Hearts Day, Feb. 14-15 Parent-Teacher Conferences, May 6th – May Crowning.www.jamestownsun.com
