Huntsville, AL

Rhonda Gaede Appointed Interim Associate Provost

 8 days ago

It is my pleasure to announce the appointment of Dr. Rhonda Gaede as Interim Associate Provost at UAH effective August 11, 2021. Dr. Gaede has served the university since 1992 when she started in the Electrical & Computer Engineering (ECE) Department as a Visiting Assistant Professor. She has always been passionate about undergraduate instruction and is a recipient of the University Distinguished Teaching Award. With broad experience in many roles on campus, she has served as Acting Associate Dean for Undergraduate Education for the College of Engineering, Interim Dean of the Graduate School, and most recently, as the Associate Chair of the ECE department. Since 2014, she has been the camp director for Tech Trek, a week-long residential camp for girls across the state of Alabama designed to encourage the girls to pursue STEM careers through intensive hands-on activities. She also serves as the advisor for the Society of Women Engineers.

www.uah.edu

