Jamestown, ND

Jamestown High School begins classes Aug. 19

By Keith Norman
Jamestown Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamestown High School will begin classes on Thursday, Aug. 19. Doors will open at 8 a.m., and all students will report to their assigned advisory period by 8:30 a.m. to complete enrollment forms and receive locker assignments. From there we will begin our class schedule so each student gets an opportunity to get to know their teachers and courses. Please visit the JHS Website at https://www.jamestown.k12.nd.us/jamestown-hs to view the updated bell schedule for the year.

