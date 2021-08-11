Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, ND

Jamestown Middle School buzzing with anticipation of new school year

By Keith Norman
Jamestown Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon school bells will be ringing, classrooms buzzing, and the Jamestown Middle School (JMS) will be off on this year's adventure with a new group of students. JMS staff and administration are committed to the attributes inherent in successful middle grades programs and excited to provide this unique age group with educational opportunities that are developmentally responsive, challenging, empowering, and equitable. JMS strives to ensure that students are engaged in active, purposeful learning; educators are specifically prepared to work with early adolescents; the curriculum is challenging and exploratory; leadership is collaborative; and schools partner with families, businesses, and community groups.

www.jamestownsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williston, ND
Jamestown, ND
Education
City
Jamestown, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Elementary Education#Retirement#Jms#English Education#Northern State University#B S#Kappa#Concordia College#Omega#Glen Ullin Elementary#The University Of Mary#Lincoln Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy