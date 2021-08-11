Jamestown Middle School buzzing with anticipation of new school year

Soon school bells will be ringing, classrooms buzzing, and the Jamestown Middle School (JMS) will be off on this year's adventure with a new group of students. JMS staff and administration are committed to the attributes inherent in successful middle grades programs and excited to provide this unique age group with educational opportunities that are developmentally responsive, challenging, empowering, and equitable. JMS strives to ensure that students are engaged in active, purposeful learning; educators are specifically prepared to work with early adolescents; the curriculum is challenging and exploratory; leadership is collaborative; and schools partner with families, businesses, and community groups.