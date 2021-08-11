Remember teachers of yesteryear; thank those of today
All over Crossett, thoughts are on school. It is time for kids to find out who their teachers will be. Time for parents to adjust their entire routine. Time for teachers to get their student rosters. Time for civic and faith-based organizations to stuff backpacks. Time for drivers to once again watch for school zones. Time for local businesses to prepare for school hour-oriented customer trends. School affects everyone.www.ashleynewsobserver.com
