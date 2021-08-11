Remember teachers of yesteryear; thank those of today

Mom and Pop stores were a big thing in the earlier part of the 1900s and we think of them especially in the 50s and 60s. Seems that every neighborhood had a small corner grocery store, or a fix-it shop, or sometimes even a little four table diner. You could depend on these small businesses to be courteous, helpful, and often they let you have items “on the cuff” — meaning credit until the next payday. It was simpler and somehow, made us all feel that we belong. They knew our names — and often the names of our families. We belonged to the neighborhood, to the country, and we were among friends.