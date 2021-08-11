Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crossett, AR

Remember teachers of yesteryear; thank those of today

By SARAH STAGG
Chicot County News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll over Crossett, thoughts are on school. It is time for kids to find out who their teachers will be. Time for parents to adjust their entire routine. Time for teachers to get their student rosters. Time for civic and faith-based organizations to stuff backpacks. Time for drivers to once again watch for school zones. Time for local businesses to prepare for school hour-oriented customer trends. School affects everyone.

www.ashleynewsobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Crossett, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yesteryear#Elementary School#Carrots#Skender#King Reed#The Hamburg Nursing Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Related
Educationokwnews.com

Thank a Teacher as Kids Go Back to School

August is here, which means summer is coming to an end. In our family, like many other families, there is a mix of sadness that summer vacation is almost over and anticipation for the new school year to begin. As our kids start school again, I want to recognize Oklahoma’s teachers and what they do for all of us.
Frankfort, KYThe State-Journal

Letter: 'Remember teachers, their strength, struggle while teaching history'

A recent editorial in The State Journal (“Editorial: Trust teachers to teach history fully but not preach,” weekend, July 30-August 1) is a well-written piece of work on ongoing burning issue. I like the the way it was concluded “America has an impressive, if imperfect and ongoing, track record of correcting its mistakes. Public schools should teach that history authentically, without interference from lawmakers, then entrust their students — tomorrow’s citizenry — to carry this grand experiment in freedom and democracy forward.”
Public Safetyfox5dc.com

DC father, teacher remembered at vigil

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday to remember a D.C. educator and father of four who was shot and killed in the Shaw neighborhood Saturday night. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke with his family and has more.
Educationcassville-democrat.com

Bob Mitchell:Teacher’s idea well worth remembering

Freedom can obviously be observed any time and through many ways, but an Arkansas teacher, some time ago, hit on an idea that passed up the administration chain and gained approval. What she did was remove all the desks and chairs out of her classroom. When the first period kids...
Crossett, ARChicot County News

As school starts, many people's attention on masks instead of math

Both Ashley County school districts began classes for the 2021-2022 school year this week. One significant difference between them? Crossett’s schools have a mask mandate in place, while Hamburg’s schools do not. Crossett School District. The Crossett School District’s Board of Education took up the matter of a mask mandate...
Salina, KSksal.com

USD 305 Teachers Return Today

Salina USD 305 teachers return to the classroom today. While teachers new to the district began orientation a couple of days ago, returning teachers join them today. Superintendent Linn Exline will welcome them back with a presentation to begin the day. S. Students head back to class later next week.
Centralia, ILtheshoppersweekly.com

Yesteryears’s Memories: Mom and Pop

Mom and Pop stores were a big thing in the earlier part of the 1900s and we think of them especially in the 50s and 60s. Seems that every neighborhood had a small corner grocery store, or a fix-it shop, or sometimes even a little four table diner. You could depend on these small businesses to be courteous, helpful, and often they let you have items “on the cuff” — meaning credit until the next payday. It was simpler and somehow, made us all feel that we belong. They knew our names — and often the names of our families. We belonged to the neighborhood, to the country, and we were among friends.
Educationyourconroenews.com

Mark Hayter: Remember teachers what it was like when you were a student

Do you have any idea how many back-to-school articles I’ve written? 29. Possibly. Of course, I have slacked off a bit since I retired. I could’ve kept teaching for another decade, but I just didn’t like the smell of what was coming. During my last year, we had several teachers’ meetings about what was coming the following year. Each teacher would have to establish a website, so they could post their assignments ahead of time and include all makeup work.
Smith County, TNsmithcountyinsider.com

Students Remember Beloved Teacher at Gordonsville High School

In the midst of completing a challenging school year, Gordonsville High School faced another tragic change: the loss of a well loved teacher Ms. Tracy Alexander. The students of Gordonsville High wanted to make sure that her memory was not lost and started sketching proposals for a mural and parking spot painting that would keep Ms. Alexander’s memory alive and honored for years to come.
Salem, MASalem News

Letter: Thankful for a dedicated teacher

With a pending school year around the corner for Salem students there will be something missing at Collins Middle School. Students, parents and staff will all notice the gap. A dedicated teacher, Leo Higgins, retired at the end of last school year. He was an asset to all he came into contact with, especially his students, both past and up until he retired.
ApparelPosted by
Wide Open Country

Teachers Will Thank You for This $16 T-Shirt (And Funny Reminder)

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Country are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Whether they've been teaching for two or 20 years, all teachers forget to take attendance sometimes. It was always funny having your teacher take attendance five minutes before the bell rang for lunch! Hey, I'm not a teacher, but I totally understand. When kids are doing TikTok dances at 9 a.m, you'll most likely be telling kids to calm down instead of thinking about taking roll. Grab this remind me to take attendance shirt for your favorite teacher or coworker!
RestaurantsPosted by
North Platte Post

Scooter's Coffee thanking teachers with free coffee

To salute America’s amazing teachers, it’s “Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day” on Tuesday, August 17. Teachers will receive a free drink of any size—crafted with love—to celebrate them and the back-to-school season. Teachers are inspirations, and they often go beyond the call of duty. For example, teachers spent an average...
Educationweareteachers.com

20 Ways Teachers Can Make Those Summer Vibes Last into the School Year

In my part of the world, the sun will set before 8 p.m. from now until next May. Sometimes reality is just plain mean. I’m not ready to let those summer vibes go, even as we head back into our classrooms. In light of that, here are 20 ways you can make summer last, even as the new school year begins.
Los Angeles County, CAsignalscv.com

Girl Scout thanks West Ranch teachers, staff with lounge makeover

West Ranch High School teachers, staff and administrators received a pleasant surprise at the school’s staff lounge Thursday morning. Charlotte Kim, a rising senior at West Ranch, introduced the group of nearly 100 education professionals to a fully updated lounge, which was full of breakfast foods and fresh coffee Thursday for the faculty and staff excited for a day of preparation before the start of the new school year.
EducationFredericksburg Standard

Teachers again rise to today’s challenges

As we head back to school, dedication and flexibility is noted and appreciated. To say teachers have been leaders during the extended health challenge that is COVID-19 is an understatement. They’ve already been setting up classrooms and attending work sessions to prepare for the new year. And it’s another year where the crystal ball is cloudy due to the continuation of the virus.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

10 Tasty Teachers Gifts to Say Thanks After a Really Hard Year

Teachers have been through it this past year and a half, and as you start to look at sending your kids back into school, acknowledging them with a small gift is a nice way to honor their service. These fun food-themed treats for your favorite educators are affordable at under $30. I taught high school for four years at the beginning of my career, and any of these gifts would have thrilled me! Here are our top 10 gifts for the teachers in your kids' lives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy