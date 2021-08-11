Cancel
Crossett, AR

City Auditorium dressing rooms getting long awaited makeover

Chicot County News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile improvements to the outside of the Crossett City Auditorium have been visible in recent months — notably the awning and refinished steps on the front of the building — a transformation has also been taking place inside. The dressing rooms, long grimy from years of use, have been repainted, repaired and made more welcoming. Dena Judge has been part of most of the work, and said that at times, “We were literally eating dust.” The goal, however, is to make the spaces appealing to performers once again, she said, so that they can be proud of having performed at the City Auditorium. To get involved with the work, visit the City Auditorium Community Page at bit.ly/2U6JQLk. (VERSHAL HOGAN/News Observer)

