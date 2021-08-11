Cancel
Carbondale, CO

Carbondale needs a plan

Aspen Times
 8 days ago

The Carbondale Comprehensive Plan has been taken off of the town’s website. Sadly, the assets, challenges, visions and policies that the yearlong, input intensive process, produced eight years ago, are not available to build on, or to give a vote of confidence to. I can think of no good purpose for removing the document when it is most useful. Please return it for the discussion. The only things I would change is the money in lieu of open space ability and increase the desire for pedestrian connectivity.

