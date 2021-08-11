17,100-SQUARE-FOOT NAVIGATION CENTER ENVISIONED FOR HOMELESS
Experts retained by the city are recommending a 283-bed shelter as part of a navigation center designed to get homeless off the streets. Three options for the 8-acre site the city is pursing on South Main Street that 20 years ago was envisioned to serve as a complex for South County branch of the San Joaquin County Superior Courts and the Manteca Police Department were shared at a community workshop Tuesday.www.mantecabulletin.com
Comments / 0