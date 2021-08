Some of Ohio State's most prominent veterans weren't on the field with their teammates during the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to the media. Star receiver Garrett Wilson was seen working out on a side field with a group of injured players that also included fellow wideout Kamryn Babb and linebacker Mitchell Melton – who have been in that workout group throughout preseason camp while continuing to rehab injuries they suffered this spring – as well as cornerback Lejond Cavazos, who had been on the field with his teammates in previous practices.