NFL Draft Profile: Tashawn Manning, Offensive Guard, Auburn Tigers

Posted by 
 8 days ago

Pos: OG

Ht: 6040

Wt: 335

DOB: 5/23/_

Eligible: 2022

Apopka, FL

Wekiva High School

Tashawn Manning

Auburn Tigers

Pros:

Gerenstein: Big and wide-bodied guard who can take on the bigger nose tackles. Above-average first step quickness out of stance when pulling. Eyes are always looking for work in pass protection. Has big and heavy hands and the ability to stay locked out when driving defenders. Consistently high punch location. Started every game in 2020 at guard for the Tigers and will have plenty of starts under his belt for draft day. Subscribe for full article

New York City, NY
