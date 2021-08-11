NFL Draft Profile: Tashawn Manning, Offensive Guard, Auburn Tigers

Lamattina: Very good-looking, compact frame that is durable and strong. Excellent in pass protection that makes him a three-down candidate at the next level. He remains very patient, but not too patient, as a runner. His ankles are silky smooth, allowing him to make precise cuts and defenders miss. Short area quickness and suddenness within his running style also helps his overall gameplan with how he attacks each run. He runs with a very strong lower half, which especially shows as he is running downhill with the ball or blocking upfield. Awareness and instincts from the backfield are second-to-none. Demonstrates excellent contact balance and can fight for extra yards behind the firm base he possesses. Has good ball security, only fumbling once in 2020. He can blaze through clean running lanes created by his blockers. He is a fine safety valve option into the flats in the passing game. Often catches defenders on the backfoot because they have to respect every part of Hall’s game. Subscribe for full article.