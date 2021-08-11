NFL Draft Profile: Storm Duck, Cornerback, UNC Tarheels
Pos: CB
Ht: 6004
Wt: 205
DOB: 12/15/00
Eligible: 2022
Boiling Springs, SC
Boiling Springs High School
Storm Duck
UNC Tarheels
Pros:
Coyle: Prototypical outside cornerback size, Duck has the intangibles to stick there in the NFL. Straight speed is solid and doesn’t lose foot races downfield on nine routes. Played a lot of cover three and quarters at North Carolina. Looks very comfortable sitting in coverage and gaining depth. Keeps his eyes on the quarterback and reacts to the ball well. Breaks hard on short routes and does a great job limiting yards after the catch. In run support, Duck is a willing tackler that knows how to wrap up. Tallied a good amount of pass break-ups and interceptions in 370 coverage snaps. Subscribe for full article
Comments / 0