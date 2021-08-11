Cancel
NFL Draft Profile: Storm Duck, Cornerback, UNC Tarheels

By The NFL Draft Bible
Posted by 
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 8 days ago

Pos: CB

Ht: 6004

Wt: 205

DOB: 12/15/00

Eligible: 2022

Boiling Springs, SC

Boiling Springs High School

Storm Duck

UNC Tarheels

Pros:

Coyle: Prototypical outside cornerback size, Duck has the intangibles to stick there in the NFL. Straight speed is solid and doesn't lose foot races downfield on nine routes. Played a lot of cover three and quarters at North Carolina. Looks very comfortable sitting in coverage and gaining depth. Keeps his eyes on the quarterback and reacts to the ball well. Breaks hard on short routes and does a great job limiting yards after the catch. In run support, Duck is a willing tackler that knows how to wrap up. Tallied a good amount of pass break-ups and interceptions in 370 coverage snaps.

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
215
Followers
991
Post
25K+
Views
NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

