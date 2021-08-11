NFL Draft Profile: Nick Ford, Offensive Center, Utah Utes
Pos: OC
Ht: 6050
Wt: 315
DOB: 10/9/99
Eligible: 2022
San Pedro, CA
San Pedro High School
Nick Ford
Utah Utes
Pros:
Pulido: He has a solid and quick punch that can halt a defender. He uses his hands effectively and is able to maintain half-man very well. He uses leverage to his advantage and can anchor with his ankle flexion. He has a strong lower half that can generate power pretty quickly in tight spaces. Subscribe for full article
Comments / 0