NFL Draft Profile: Nick Ford, Offensive Center, Utah Utes

Lamattina: Tyler Smith has a big build and looks the part to be an offensive lineman at the next level. Despite having a lot of weight, his frame looks very well-balanced. Has great pop in his hands when he makes contact with the defender, especially in the run game as he explodes into the chest. He's able to move guys and put guys on the ground. Fair lateral mover on pulls. Extremely strong upper body. Footwork is fairly smooth for someone his size and rarely loses balance as he protects the pocket. Very strong anchor that holds true in his pass blocking sets as well as in zonal run blocking schemes. Frame offers good length. Flashes very good leg drive as he gets up and into contact to clear running lanes. Showed that even if he does lose his balance from stronger defenders up front, that he can regain his balance and anchor down to finish the rep without any damage done. Has the finisher mentality. Impressive ability to, vertically or laterally, get off the line either to the inside or outside in order to set his body in position to set off the edge of a gap.