Opinion: Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett may be the NFL's best COVID-19 vaccine advocate

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEREA, Ohio — If you’re still on the fence or are adamantly opposed to getting vaccinated for COVID-19, listen to Myles Garrett. “You have your own personal liberties…it’s up to anybody, what you want to do with your body,” the Cleveland Browns star defensive end told USA TODAY Sports. “I would say go do it, get the vaccine, to decrease the risk of getting COVID or spreading it to someone who is going to have an adverse reaction like myself.”

www.timesreporter.com

