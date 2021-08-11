The World Of Ensemble Iberica

Hometown: Atlanta, now Nashville (Larkin Poe); Miami (Nu Deco Ensemble) Album: Paint the Roses (Live in Concert) In Their Words: “Before we could even speak in full sentences, our introduction to the language of music began with classical violin and piano lessons; ever since then, music has been the bedrock upon which we’ve built our lives. Over the years we have drawn inspiration from a wide range of genres, but it has always been a dream of ours to find a way to honor our classical upbringing. Paint the Roses was born out of a fortuitous, one-night collaboration with Nu Deco Ensemble. In hearing our Roots Rock ‘n’ Roll repertoire reinterpreted through an orchestral lens, it felt like a creative circle was being completed; we wanted to share the performance on a grander scale and, thus, our first-ever live album came into being. We are deeply indebted to Sam Hyken for writing such incredible orchestra arrangements and also to Jacomo Bairos for conducting such a magical evening of music.” — Rebecca and Megan Lovell, Larkin Poe.