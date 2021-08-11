Cancel
Music

The World Of Ensemble Iberica

kcur.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruno Bessa - vocals, Coleen Dieker - violin, Beau Bledsoe - Portuguese guitar, Jordan Shipley - guitar, Michael McClintock - guitar, Brandon Draper - percussion. Havilah Bruders - vocals, Beau Bledsoe - oud, Victor Penniman - vielle, Brandon Draper - percussion. Sabia. by Antonio Carlos Jobim & Chico Buarque. Bruno...

www.kcur.org

Cedar Falls, IA

Orchestras, Ensembles and Chamber Music

To learn more about these opportunities click on the colored text below and if interested, find the link to registration at the end of this page. NIJO/NIYO Summer Workshop ( for String students who have complete grades 7 - 1) Final Concert: Friday, August 20, 2021 at 6:00. Recommended playing...
Music

Olmos Ensemble Keeps The Live Music Flowing

This month, Olmos Ensemble hosts a three-week series of concerts at Laurel Heights United Methodist Church that will also be broadcast on KPAC 88.3 FM. Beginning August 8, the group will bring talented performers from out of town to join the core group. Each performance begins at 3:00 p.m. TPR’s...
Miami, FL

Nu Deco Ensemble & Aaron Parks Release Vibrant Live Performance Video & EP

Today, innovative hybrid orchestra Nu Deco Ensemble and acclaimed jazz pianist Aaron Parks share an incredible collaboration together that brings home the joy of live music again. The EP Nu Deco Ensemble + Aaron Parks: Live from Miami is out now, along with the video of their May 2019 performance here. Listeners can hear more about the collaboration on the Nu Deco Unfiltered podcast here.
Music

WATCH: Larkin Poe & Nu Deco Ensemble, “Every Bird That Flies” (Live in Concert)

Hometown: Atlanta, now Nashville (Larkin Poe); Miami (Nu Deco Ensemble) Album: Paint the Roses (Live in Concert) In Their Words: “Before we could even speak in full sentences, our introduction to the language of music began with classical violin and piano lessons; ever since then, music has been the bedrock upon which we’ve built our lives. Over the years we have drawn inspiration from a wide range of genres, but it has always been a dream of ours to find a way to honor our classical upbringing. Paint the Roses was born out of a fortuitous, one-night collaboration with Nu Deco Ensemble. In hearing our Roots Rock ‘n’ Roll repertoire reinterpreted through an orchestral lens, it felt like a creative circle was being completed; we wanted to share the performance on a grander scale and, thus, our first-ever live album came into being. We are deeply indebted to Sam Hyken for writing such incredible orchestra arrangements and also to Jacomo Bairos for conducting such a magical evening of music.” — Rebecca and Megan Lovell, Larkin Poe.
Virginia, MN

Lyric Center hosts chamber ensemble

VIRGINIA — The Lyric Center for the Arts will present the chamber music ensemble Third Coast Chamber Collective on Saturday, August 21, 2021. Third Coast Chamber Collective (TCCC) is a group of emerging musicians from diverse backgrounds, devoted to promoting the transformative power of chamber music. TCCC artists perform internationally and appeared in concert halls such as the Carnegie Hall in New York City; Musikverein and Konzerthaus in Vienna, Austria; BOZAR in Brussels, Belgium; Herkulessaal in Munich, Germany; and Witold Lutoslawski Concert Studio of the Polish Radio Orchestra in Warsaw, Poland.
Montclair, NJ

Not a string in sight as Montclair Orchestra Percussion Ensemble performs at Morris Museum

“You can’t play a sad song on the banjo,” Steve Martin has said. “It always comes out so cheerful.”. The same applies, I think, to the xylophone. Or, at least, that was something that occurred to me as I listened to the “Percussive Harmony” concert by the six-piece Montclair Orchestra Percussion Ensemble at the Morris Museum in Morris Township, Aug. 4 (the event had been postponed from Aug. 1 because of rain). Virtually everything they played had an uplifting quality, thanks partially to the instruments on the stage: In addition to the xylophone, the ensemble used marimba, vibraphone, glockenspiel, drums, timpani and claves.
Fayetteville, AR

Jazz Area Ensemble Auditions for All U of A Students

The U of A's Department of Music invites all students to participate in Jazz Area Ensemble Placement Auditions for the Fall 2021 semester! The jazz program in the Department of Music offers a wide range of ensemble opportunities in jazz, world and popular music. All instruments and all majors are welcome to audition and participate.
Music

Swing Time: Alice Coltrane

Alice Coltrane sounds authoritative yet supplicatory above the droning chords of her Wurlitzer organ on a new and almost shockingly intimate remix of Turiya Sings—the album of stately and austere devotional music she recorded during a single 15-hour session in 1981. The mountainous string overdubs that appear on the original are missing from the Impulse! label’s Kirtan: Turiya Sings. Likewise, so are the ascendant synthesizer swoops that would serve as sonic signature on the subsequent albums of bhajans (devotional songs) that she recorded for the Southern California ashram she led.
Music

Slick Pop Music & That’s Alright

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. There were few more successful bands in the early 70’s than Three Dog Night. The LA based band had 21 Top 40 hits from 1969 to 1975 with three hitting #1. 1971 was a big year for the...
Music

Xhosa Cole

After a string of standout collaborations, the twenty-four year old saxophonist really lets rip on this debut album, finds Nick Roseblade. In a very short period of time saxophonist Xhosa Cole has amassed a strong body of work. As well as being the BBC’s Young Jazz Musician in 2018, his tracks on Bobbie Gardner’s 2018 tribute to Birmingham for-Wards blew everyone else way. Considering that album featured contributions from Pram, Grandmaster Gareth, and Justin K Broadrick shows just how strong that contribution was. His improvisation album Autumn Conversations, also in 2018, with EIF showed he was happy to play with non-jazz musicians. In 2019 he stole the show on Soweto Kinch’s The Black Peril album, and his work on Rachel Musson’s I Went This Way took that album to somewhere else entirely. All this feels like it has now been eclipsed by his debut album K(no)w Them, K(no)w Us.
Carmel-by-the-sea, CA

In the wake of COVID, local ensemble gives celebratory performance of ‘Shrek’

They did it! The intrepid artists, staff and supporters of Carmel’s Pacific Repertory Theatre finally launched “Shrek, the Musical” on the outdoor Forest Theatre stage after two previous attempts and in the middle of a pandemic. Opening night represented not only a triumph for the show itself (talented principals and a spirited ensemble) but, for many of us, it was the first time we have gathered for a live theater performance since the COVID-19 lockdown of March 2020.
c895.org

Save The Wave Playlist (08.19.21)

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday August 19th, 2021. Erasure – Heavenly Action (12” Remix) The Blow Monkeys – Digging Your Scene (Ultimix) Duran Duran – Notorious (Edge Remix) Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream. Oingo Boingo – Pain. David Bowie – Fashion (Edge...
Music

Wadada Leo Smith at 80

“Once you get over-the-hill, you really pick up some speed.” Quincy Jones has adopted that aphorism and spread it around — and it most certainly applies to Wadada Leo Smith, who is enjoying perhaps the most prolific Indian summer of any jazzman of any era. Although Smith’s work ethic looks...
themadisonrecord.com

Winslow Davis Ensemble scheduled for Let There Be Music, Madison!

MADISON – A unique group of talented musicians will perform at the next concert installment for “Let There Be Music, Madison!” on Aug. 19. The music will start at 6 p.m. on Old Black Bear’s patio at 212 Main St. in downtown Madison. Parking is available on Main Street and on Martin Street, one street south of Main. AMT Integrated Solutions is the presenting sponsor for Let There Be Music, Madison.
Cleveland, OH

Experimental Ensemble Night Terrors Release New Album at the BOP STOP

Cleveland duo Night Terrors features the adventurous music of electric guitarist Tim Mirth and percussionist Paul Stranahan, who say their project is “a template of soundscapes and movements to take one through some kind of hazy, often scary, dream.”. Both musicians have played in a variety of projects and genres,...
Music

Analogue Productions Unleashes the Funk on Herbie Hancock’s Headhunters

Jazz fusion as a genre has two main styles that fuse with jazz, the first being rock and the second being funk. Headhunters wastes no time in showing you what style it's blending. If the lack of a guitar on the record wasn’t any sort of giveaway, one of the funkiest basslines of all time kicking off the album will smack you in the face with an answer.
Music

Review: Ishmael Ensemble’s Second Record, ‘Visions of Light’ an Untamed Gem

Ishmael Ensemble’s sophomore release, Visions of Light, is the work of rich instrumental acumen and alchemical production sensibilities. The follow-up to 2019’s jazz spectacle, A State of Flow, this record has repositioned the Bristol-based outfit at the forefront of a lush experimental-jazz-electronic juncture. Led by saxophonist and producer Pete Cunningham, Ishamel Ensemble seems to be the progeny of Cunnigham’s mastermind and metaphysical musings come to life.
Music

Feeling musical? Auditions for McMaster ensembles are coming up

Not able to gather in person, musicians got together online as much as they could – but time lags and inconsistent internet connections on video conferences made playing or singing with everyone at the same time impossible. They definitely made the best of it: the concert band teamed up with...
Davis, CA

Young-artists ensemble presents free concert

The Davis Young Artists Chamber Ensemble will present a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Episcopal Church of St. Martin, 640 Hawthorn Lane in Davis. The public is invited, and while admission is free, listeners are invited to make a donation in support of this nonprofit chamber orchestra for young musicians, which is directed by William Barbini, longtime Davis resident and longtime artistic director of the Chamber Music Society of Sacramento.

