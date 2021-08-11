Missouri legislative redistricting process gets off to inauspicious start
For hours on Tuesday, the bipartisan commission established to draw new Missouri House districts couldn’t agree on anything. Over and over again the 20-member commission, evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, deadlocked on who should serve as chair, how many public hearings to hold, whether testimony could be delivered remotely and, at times, even what motion they were debating.missouriindependent.com
Comments / 2