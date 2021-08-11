Cancel
Cars

Recall: Several 2020 And 2021 Kawasakis Could Have Engines Stall

By Janaki Jitchotvisut
RideApart
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 2, 2021, Kawasaki Motors Corporation U.S.A. announced a recall on certain 2020 and 2021 model year Ninja H2, Ninja H2 Carbon, Z H2, Ninja H2 SX SE+, ZX-10R, ZX-10R ABS, ZX-10R KRT Edition, ZX-10R ABS KRT Edition, ZX-10RR, and Z H2 SE bikes. A potentially improperly installed engine oil relief pressure valve could come apart during operation. This could lead to a loss of oil pressure, engine stalling, and may also increase the rider’s risk of a crash.

