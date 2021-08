Islas is the executive vice president at MAAC and lives in San Diego. A few weeks ago, one of the small business owners my nonprofit — MAAC, formerly known as the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee — contracts with reached out to request a slight increase in the fees she charges. As one of 19 individuals who partner with MAAC and operate a child care business out of their homes, the increase she spoke of was not intended just for herself. She hoped it would apply to all her counterparts.