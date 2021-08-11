Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Rosary Thursday

By Cori Urban
vermontcatholic.org
 8 days ago

On the last Thursday of each month, Marion Mulhall, founder of Worldpriest Global Apostolate, organizes “Rosary Thursday” online and invites Catholics from throughout the world to pray the Luminous Mysteries for the sanctification of priests. On a summer Thursday, Valerie Parzyck of the Diocese of Burlington’s Office of Evangelization and...

vermontcatholic.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Dutton
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priests#Ireland#Catholics#Diocese#Vermonters#Eucharist#The Green Mountain State#St Francis Xavier Church#Worldpriest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Milwaukee, WIKenosha News.com

Holy Rosary Festival is back Aug. 13-15

If there’s a theme for this weekend’s Holy Rosary Catholic Church Festival, which opens Friday evening, it’s “We’re Back and Nothing’s Going to Stop Us from Doing This,” said Michael Peterman, a member of the festival committee. The festival is open 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon...
Utica, NYWKTV

Our Lady of Lourdes, Our Lady of the Rosary unifying as one parish

UTICA, N.Y. – Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Utica and Our Lady of the Rosary Church in New Hartford will be joining together as one parish. Bishop Douglas J. Lucia of The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse says the two will be combined under the new name, “Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish.” Members of each church were notified of the new name at all Masses over the weekend.
Religionvermontcatholic.org

Outdoor Mass on Feast of the Assumption

To welcome back parishioners in the safest environment as Covid-19 protocols change, the Essex Catholic Community has been having a series of Masses on the lawn of Holy Family rectory. On the Feast of the Assumption, Edmundite Father Charles Ranges, pastor, celebrated Mass, and newly ordained Deacon Gregory Caldwell, one of the parish seminarians, served at the altar. Linda and Bernie Hemond acted as servers and Bill Falls was the lector. Music was provided by Jeff Firlick. More than 100 people attended, including a number of children. Refreshments after Mass were served by Beverly Cloutier and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Father Ranges commented, “Hopefully we will be able to celebrate more Masses outside before the weather will force us inside.”
Religionlafourchegazette.com

The History of the Roman Catholic Mass, Part IV

The 19th Ecumenical Council of Trent assembled in the city of Trent in Northern Italy for 25 sessions between 1545 and 1563. The Council issued key statements on the Church’s doctrinal teachings, scripture, sacred tradition, original sin, justification, salvation, the sacraments, the Mass, and the veneration of saints. The Council also reformed the inner life of the Church by addressing the abuses that had developed in it. In 1565, Pope Pius IV issued the Tridentine Creed, clarifications on Church doctrine. Pope Pius V issued the Roman Catechism in 1566 and revisions to the Breviary in 1568.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Excerpted From The Path to Being a Pastor

In pastoral ministry, suffering is never far away. Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. (James 1:2–3) Some pastors seem to have bottomless natural wells of sympathy. You enter their presence and instantly...
Columbus, OHvermontcatholic.org

Knights of Columbus seeking new members

The founding principles of the Knights of Columbus are charity, unity and fraternity, and men seeking to join the international charitable order founded by Blessed Michael McGivney in 1882 are encouraged to inquire about membership. “As Knights, we recognize that our principles and our faith in God compel us to...
Burlington, VTvermontcatholic.org

Diocesan Lay Formation Leadership Program graduates

Thirteen men and women from throughout the Diocese of Burlington have successfully completed the 2-year Diocesan Lay Formation Leadership Program. The students celebrated their graduation on Pentecost, May 23, at St. Joseph Cathedral in Burlington with Bishop Christopher Coyne. Program Director Deacon Phil Lawson said: “The formation team and I...
ReligionSentinel & Enterprise

‘Faithful’ documentary sheds spotlight on superfans

It was 1999 and Annie Berman spotted a lollipop while visiting the Vatican that shaped her future work. “In 1999 a senior in college, I was, as you see in the film, just enamored by this large, rainbow-swirled lollipop that bore the face of John Paul II in a hot dog stand outside the Vatican.
Religionnonprofitctr.org

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd – Bookkeeper

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd is a welcoming and inclusive congregation, located in the heart of the Riverside neighborhood. The church offers a wide range of outreach ministries, including an indoor swimming pool, and is affectionately known as “the Church that taught a city to swim.”. Good Shepherd...
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Tommie Experts: Father Collins on the Catholic Church’s Pro-Vaccine Stance

St. Thomas’ recently announced COVID-19 vaccine requirement has helped drive up the university’s vaccination rate among students, faculty and staff; as of this week, more than 80% of the community has received at least one dose. With assistance of the Office for Mission, however, the university hopes additional education about the Catholic Church’s view on vaccines will help move the needle, resulting in an even greater rate by the time all students return to campus.
Worldfides.org

AMERICA/CANADA - Prayer and sharing for the Mission, in the footsteps of St. John Paul II and Pauline Jaricot

Montreal (Agenzia Fides) - "The Missionary Month of October and World Mission Day offer the baptized two extraordinary means for the success of the mission: prayers and sharing. I wish everyone a good World Missionary Month and a successful World Mission Sunday on October 24th! And good success in the proclamation at all times and in every place of what we saw and heard with Jesus Christ!", said Fr. Yoland Ouellet, O.M.I., National Director of the Pontifical Mission Societies of French-speaking Canada, when presenting the material for missionary animation. "During the missionary month of October, let us pray to the Holy Spirit to give us new strength to continue our testimony in every moment and in every place. Let us continue our mission together in living Christian communities and proclaim what we have seen and heard, we proclaim now to you! (1 Jn, 1,3). Together with all men and women of good will, the mission calls us to be signs of faith, love and hope".
Indianapolis, INWTHR

Holy Rosary Church hosts 36th Italian Street Festival

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a summer tradition that started in 1983 outside the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Indianapolis. The Italian Street Festival celebrates Italian heritage with traditional food. This is the 36th year Holy Rosary Catholic Church has put on the event. There was no Italian Street Festival in 2020...
Environmentvermontcatholic.org

Miami’s Haitians urged to look to Mary for hope for long-suffering homeland

The day after a 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti’s southwestern peninsula, Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski celebrated the 8 a.m. Creole-language Mass at St. Mary Cathedral, praying especially for the victims of the quake. Noting that Aug. 15 was the feast of the Assumption of Mary, the archbishop addressed Haiti’s history of...
Plaquemine, LApostsouth.com

The Lighter Side: I Lived a Lot in My Lifetime, Part 2

I had the privilege of working at an International Helen Keller Foundation convention. I worked in food service. She remains a model of achievement. -- I was a licensed private pilot and owned and aerial advertising company that did ad promotions for ballgames, festivals, fairs, etc. I was also engaged in barnstorming, popular in that area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy