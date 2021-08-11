Rosary Thursday

To welcome back parishioners in the safest environment as Covid-19 protocols change, the Essex Catholic Community has been having a series of Masses on the lawn of Holy Family rectory. On the Feast of the Assumption, Edmundite Father Charles Ranges, pastor, celebrated Mass, and newly ordained Deacon Gregory Caldwell, one of the parish seminarians, served at the altar. Linda and Bernie Hemond acted as servers and Bill Falls was the lector. Music was provided by Jeff Firlick. More than 100 people attended, including a number of children. Refreshments after Mass were served by Beverly Cloutier and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Father Ranges commented, “Hopefully we will be able to celebrate more Masses outside before the weather will force us inside.”
