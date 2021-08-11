Cancel
Coinbase Gains After Beating Estimates, CEO Sees It As Amazon Of Assets

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Coinbase stock (NASDAQ:COIN) was up 2.7% in Wednesday’s premarket trading as its second-quarter numbers comfortably beat estimates and the chief executive exuded confidence in the crypto exchange being the “Amazon of assets” that will list every legal crypto asset on its platform. The exchange benefited from the surge...

ca.investing.com

