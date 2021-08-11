Masks Required Indoors At M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Garth Brooks has canceled the next five cities on his stadium tour this year, including the M&T Bank Stadium show set for October 2. Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. “In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part. I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore” Brooks said. “So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”