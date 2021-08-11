Masks Required Indoors At M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that, in accordance with city guidelines, ticketed fans will be required to wear face coverings in all indoor areas at the M&T Bank Stadium.
The team said regardless of vaccination status, visitors will need to wear a mask inside retail stores, restrooms, the Club Level concourse, elevators, corridors, suites, first aid rooms, Guest Service Locations, the Press Level and other enclosed spaces. Fans can be unmasked when actively eating or drinking.
Noncompliance can result in removal from the stadium. The team said visitors without a facemask will be given one warning, but second-time offenders will be escorted out.
The guidelines come days after an indoor mask mandate went into effect in Baltimore City, The reversal in guidelines comes as the Delta variant brings a dramatic spike in cases to Maryland.
New COVID-19 infections in Baltimore City are up 749% in just one month but deaths remain down.
