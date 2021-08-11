Cancel
Masks Required Indoors At M&T Bank Stadium

By 1010 WOLB Baltimore
praisebaltimore.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens making an announcement Wednesday that masks will be required indoors at M&T Bank Stadium. This comes two days after Baltimore’s indoor masking mandate when into effect. All ticketed fans will be required to wear a face covering at all times while in an indoor area of the...

praisebaltimore.com

Comments / 0

#M T Bank Stadium#Masking#Ravens#First Aid#American Football
