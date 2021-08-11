Mayor’s Column: Voorhees Saves Lives

Tomorrow night at 5 p.m. there is a workshop on the city budget. Let’s talk about some of the items. First of all, items 3, 6 and 7 are just asking staff to bring a budget for council review. This is just part of the process that’s prescribed to the city. First, staff makes the budget and asks for what they want. Then the city council asks the staff to bring a budget to them for review and possible adoption. Item number 8 is a public hearing. So, after the staff decides what they want, they can ask the city through a mandated public hearing. The state requires us to have public hearings on certain items, the budget being one. This is for citizens to ask questions, make comments and get answers. This is the citizens’ time to comment.