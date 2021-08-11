Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mayor’s Column: Voorhees Saves Lives

By Submitted Content
thesunpapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs our restaurants and bars return to normalcy, the Voorhees Saves Lives program is also again available. In 2015, Voorhees Township initiated our Saves Lives Program in an effort to reduce the incidence of drunk driving and save our police department time and money by reducing the number of DWIs to be processed.

thesunpapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Voorhees Township#Saves Lives Program#Dooney S Pub#60#70#The Municipal Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
Related
Trafficthesunpapers.com

Board of commissioners grants final approval to parking ordinance

If residents and visitors want to patronize shops and eateries along one section of north Haddon Avenue in the borough’s northwestern quadrant, they’re going to have to move quickly. During its Aug. 16 public session, the board of commissioners gave unanimous final approval to an ordinance that reduces parking to...
Politicsthesunpapers.com

Gloucester Twp seeks nominations for exemplary citizens until Sept. 16

Every year Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer and Council honor outstanding resident volunteers who through their acts of kindness, generosity and selflessness personify the tradition of service which is embedded in our character as Americans. Nominations are now being accepted for exemplary citizens who have demonstrated significant contributions in community service. The award presentation will be held at Citizen Appreciation Park on the corner of 9th Avenue and Black Horse Pike on Saturday, October 9 at 10 a.m.
Coldwater, MIthedailyreporter.com

From the mayor: Proud to live and work in Coldwater

The recent summer storms once again showed the responsiveness and commitment not only of the City and BPU in reacting, but also how neighbors support and help one another. The damage to homes, the downed power lines, and the blocked streets were dealt with by a joint effort of government and citizens. BPU, City Crews, and neighboring Cities had crews working early and late to restore power and clear streets. Across town you could see the effort and determination to get our lives back to normal as soon as possible. On behalf of the City Council I want to express appreciation to all those employees who worked hard to get our community back in shape. I also want to extend a thanks to those communities outside Coldwater who sent crews into help.
Imperial Beach, CAimperialbeachnewsca.com

The Mayor’s Corner

On the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 3, I enjoyed the National Night Out gathering at Veteran’s Park. It was so nice to see everyone and recognize our Public Safety personnel, including our Firefighters, Sheriffs and Lifeguards. It has been a tough time to be a public safety professional and I am grateful that our team is out there keeping our streets, neighborhoods and beaches safe for everyone.
Pleasanton, TXPleasanton Express

Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton

Tomorrow night at 5 p.m. there is a workshop on the city budget. Let’s talk about some of the items. First of all, items 3, 6 and 7 are just asking staff to bring a budget for council review. This is just part of the process that’s prescribed to the city. First, staff makes the budget and asks for what they want. Then the city council asks the staff to bring a budget to them for review and possible adoption. Item number 8 is a public hearing. So, after the staff decides what they want, they can ask the city through a mandated public hearing. The state requires us to have public hearings on certain items, the budget being one. This is for citizens to ask questions, make comments and get answers. This is the citizens’ time to comment.
Politicsthesunpapers.com

Time capsule’s submission date extended to Sept. 6

The Mayor’s Office continues to collect items for the time capsule burial on September 18. Gloucester Township values our community organizations and the impact they have on our hometown. It would like to extend this unique opportunity to organizations in Gloucester Township to submit items deemed significant to be placed in the time capsule.
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

From Pierre's Mayor

It’s budget season at City Hall, and, so far, the season is looking good. Thanks to positive local sales tax receipts, a federal boost by way of coronavirus recovery funds, and sound budget policies the city is in good financial health. Although we are sitting comfortably at the moment, we aren’t abandoning our conservative financial practices.
Garden City, NYGarden City News

The Mayor’s Update

The Garden City Police Department participated in the 36th Annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Garden City Pool. During this program, Detectives Roumeliotis and Hennessy greeted residents and discussed issues that affect the safety and welfare of this community. National...
Burlington County, NJthesunpapers.com

Burlington County announces seven early voting sites

Voters will have several options to cast their ballot in the upcoming General Election this fall, including in-person, early voting for the first time. Legislation signed into law earlier this year by Gov. Phil Murphy created the new early voting option allowing registered voters to cast their ballots in person, using a voting machine, during a nine-day period prior to Election Day.
Brockton, MAbrockton.ma.us

Mayor’s Mask Mandate

As of Monday, August 2nd, masks and/or face coverings are once again required by both employees and visitors at all City buildings. The Mayor has reinstated the mask mandate at all City buildings in an effort to minimize and mitigate the spread of the virus and the new Delta variant. To view the Mayor’s letter to All-City Staff click here.
Sicklerville, NJthesunpapers.com

Local nonprofit hosts Short Walk for the Long Haul on Aug. 22

Nonprofit Building Up the Youth is hosting its first annual Short Walk for the Long Haul on Sunday, August 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. at New Brooklyn Park, 100 Erial Rd. Sicklerville, NJ. There will be a short walk followed by a barbecue with food, music and games. The organization will also be giving out book bags. DBOYS Boxing will also be in attendance.
Valley Breeze

Commission: Condition of Heritage Park ‘should offend us all’

CUMBERLAND – As it turns out, a plan is only as good as the money behind it and the actions set to carry it out. Eighteen months after the Town Council approved the Valley Falls Heritage Park Management Plan, the mostly hidden park between Town Hall and the Blackstone River is seemingly more overgrown than ever, with little progress made in reclaiming it for people to enjoy.
Burlington County, NJthesunpapers.com

Burlington Commissioners recognize two districts as Lighthouse Schools

The Burlington County Board of Commissioners recognized Burlington County Institute of Technology and Burlington City with the Lighthouse award at the commissioner meeting on Aug. 11. The award highlights school districts and charter schools in New Jersey for their hard work towards educational improvement and equitable outcomes. “Burlington County is...
thesunpapers.com

Letter to the Editor: Walter Weidenbacher

Addressing Chris Higgins’ 8/4 letter only because he addressed me personally, saying he had read my 7/19 letter “with great interest,” but apparently without comprehending any point I made, according to his questions. I’m gratified that he didn’t rebut a single thing I said, instead, spilling much ink on tired...
Burlington County, NJthesunpapers.com

Burlington County and Virtua Health collaborate on mobile vaccine campaign

The Burlington County Health Department and Virtua Health have joined forces to bring COVID-19 vaccines to residents of traditionally underserved communities. From August 17 through Sept. 2, Burlington County officials will accompany Virtua’s fleet of mobile units – its Mobile Grocery Store, Farmers Market, and Pediatric Services Unit – to administer vaccines to anyone interested and eligible.
thesunpapers.com

Gloucester Township continues to accept application for Small Business Assistance Program

The Township of Gloucester has appropriated $425,000 of its federal Community Development Block Grant CARES Funds (CDBG-CV) for the COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Program. The program is established to provide working capital funds to the community’s small businesses that have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Go to GloTwp.com/cdbg...
Politicsthesunpapers.com

National Night Out in running for the best in the nation

Washington Township held their annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug 3 and expected over 2,000 people to attend. “Vendors are giving away water ice and things like that and there are other vendors here selling things,” said Washington Township Mayor Joann Gattinelli. “There are games and things for the kids to play and everything is free including the hamburgers.”
Law Enforcementthesunpapers.com

Gloucester Township Police shut down two house parties on Aug. 7

Release according to the Gloucester Township Police Department. On Saturday, August 7, 2021, the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to two large parties which were reported to be loud and out of control, both in residential neighborhoods. Incident #1. Officers responded to 9 Laurel Wood Court, Clementon at 6:38 p.m.,...
Baltimore, MDthesunpapers.com

Pipe cleaning to close Good Intent Road in Gloucester Township

Commissioner Al Dyer, liaison to the Camden County Department of Public Works, has been notified by Gloucester Township MUA that crews will be cleaning and televising a sanitary sewer pipe on Good Intent Road on Monday, Aug. 16. The project will close Good Intent Road between Clementon Avenue and West Church Street between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy