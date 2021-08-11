Cancel
USD/CAD Analysis: Crude Oil and US CPI Pushing Under 1.2500

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 8 days ago

USD/CAD remains under pressure as crude oil recovers. US CPI came as expected, dented the Dollar pressure. Fed’s tapering decision is highly dependent on the inflation data. The USD/CAD analysis closed in negative territory on Tuesday as a strong recovery in crude oil helped the commodities-linked Canadian dollar outperform its US counterpart. However, on Wednesday, … Continued.

#Crude Oil#Cpi#Usd#Cad#Inflation#Markets#Usd Cad Analysis#Fed#Canadian#Forex Crunch
